Michigan residents are about to have have three choices for designating their gender on driver's licenses and state ID cars. "X" next week joins "F" and "M" as descriptions. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who announced the policy Wednesady, tweets that she's "proud to stand with Michiganders across the state who for years have called [for] the safety of a nonbinary sex marker on their ID."

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO