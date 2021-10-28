Thursday morning weather forecast

Skies have cleared across the Ozarks thanks to drier air working into the region and that has led to quite the cold start to our Friday Eve. The coldest air of the season has taken over with lows close to the freezing mark this morning so please make sure you bundle up. Freeze Warnings are in effect through early today for the chill. We’ll see a bit more sunshine today but we’ll still see some clouds mixed in at times. Temps will be pretty close to where they were yesterday, rounding out in the low to mid-50s. High pressure keeps its hold over the Upper Midwest into our Friday which brings even more sunshine as we end the workweek. With the clear sky and light wind, another cold morning is on tap tomorrow with lows around the freezing mark. Make sure you keep those plants indoors. Winds will be coming in from the south which will make for warming temperatures too. A southerly breeze keeps our warming trend going though with highs tomorrow afternoon into the middle and upper 50s. The warm-up doesn’t stop there either as we are tracking milder air over the weekend thank to this ridge taking hold of the Central U.S. Afternoon readings will likely be back into the 70s for many locations by Sunday afternoon. The milder than average air continues to stream in as we kick-start the second week of the month with readings in the 70s under plenty of sunshine. An area of low pressure looks to move our way late Tuesday and it could bring a stray shower or two. This is something we’ll be watching as we head through the rest of the week. A better chance of rain develops Tuesday night into Wednesday as the cold front associated with this disturbance slides into the viewing area. More widespread is in store for the middle part of the week along with cooler conditions.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO