CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Thursday morning weather forecast

By Joanne Feldman
fox5atlanta.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday's got a messy and wet day...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Isolated morning snow showers: Northeast Ohio’s Thursday weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Get ready for another chilly day on Thursday. The National Weather Service’s forecast is again calling for highs in the low 40s with light winds and a chance for some areas to see isolated snow showers before noon. Skies will see some clearing afterwards with partly sunny conditions likely the rest of the day. Overnight lows could fall below freezing, so make sure to take precautions with any vulnerable outdoor plants. For Friday, expect highs to climb back into the upper 40s with more sunshine.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. A low chance of a stray shower. However, as the disturbance that brought us showers slides to the south, we’ll start to see some slow clearing from the north; locations north of I-20 could see sunny skies by mid to late afternoon before sunset. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s […]
JACKSON, MS
WFLA

MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Next big system arrives tomorrow with heavy rain

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Clouds are already increasing ahead of tomorrow’s system. Expect extra clouds around today with a 30% chance of afternoon and evening showers. These showers will be mostly light to moderate rain. Highs will still make it into the low 80s this afternoon. Rain begins to increase overnight with lows in the […]
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wgowam.com

Weather Update: Thursday’s Forecast – November 4th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Below Normal Temperatures Continue But The Weekend Looks Great!. Cloudy and chilly through the morning with some patchy light rain moving through. Areas of fog will be forming as well, with lows in the mid 40’s. Leftover clouds, continued cool, but drier on Thursday afternoon with highs...
ENVIRONMENT
WLFI.com

November 4, Thursday Morning Weather Forecast

More frost & freezing ahead... As the spread of COVID-19, or as it's more commonly known as the coronavirus continues, this page will serve as your one-stop for the resources you need to stay informed and to keep you and your family safe. CLICK HERE. Closings related to the prevention...
ENVIRONMENT
UPMATTERS

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/4/2021

Today, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some 20s inland. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. Friday,...
ENVIRONMENT
cbslocal.com

New York Weather: CBS2’s 11/4 Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Today will get off to a sunny start with some high clouds mixing in this afternoon. It will be chilly again with highs only around 50. What Are Your Questions About The COVID Vaccine And Children?. Tonight our skies will clear out. It will be cold a​gain with temps falling...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ozarks First.com

Thursday, November 4 Morning Forecast

Skies have cleared across the Ozarks thanks to drier air working into the region and that has led to quite the cold start to our Friday Eve. The coldest air of the season has taken over with lows close to the freezing mark this morning so please make sure you bundle up. Freeze Warnings are in effect through early today for the chill. We’ll see a bit more sunshine today but we’ll still see some clouds mixed in at times. Temps will be pretty close to where they were yesterday, rounding out in the low to mid-50s. High pressure keeps its hold over the Upper Midwest into our Friday which brings even more sunshine as we end the workweek. With the clear sky and light wind, another cold morning is on tap tomorrow with lows around the freezing mark. Make sure you keep those plants indoors. Winds will be coming in from the south which will make for warming temperatures too. A southerly breeze keeps our warming trend going though with highs tomorrow afternoon into the middle and upper 50s. The warm-up doesn’t stop there either as we are tracking milder air over the weekend thank to this ridge taking hold of the Central U.S. Afternoon readings will likely be back into the 70s for many locations by Sunday afternoon. The milder than average air continues to stream in as we kick-start the second week of the month with readings in the 70s under plenty of sunshine. An area of low pressure looks to move our way late Tuesday and it could bring a stray shower or two. This is something we’ll be watching as we head through the rest of the week. A better chance of rain develops Tuesday night into Wednesday as the cold front associated with this disturbance slides into the viewing area. More widespread is in store for the middle part of the week along with cooler conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
KEYT

Thursday morning forecast November 4th

Temperatures Thursday are staying nice across the board with most areas in the 70s. A trough is moving from the northwest, which is flattening our ridge of high pressure. There will be a shallow marine layer for coastal and valley areas, triggering a dense fog advisory until 9:00 am in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy