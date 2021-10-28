CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield County, PA

Woman accused of setting porta-potty on fire at Clearfield County boat launch

By Bill Shannon
 7 days ago

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Morrisdale woman is facing charges after allegedly setting a porta-potty on fire in Girard Township, Clearfield County over the weekend.

State Police report that they were called to the scene at Deer Creek Boat Launch on River Hill Road just after 10:30 p.m. Oct. 23. Once there, they found 36-year-old Kennita Sones along with a porta-potty that was on fire. According to the report, Sones was using miscellaneous items from a nearby boat to add to the fire. Documents also show she was found with drugs/paraphernalia.

Sones was taken into custody and place in the Clearfield County Prison unable to post $5,000 bail. She’s now facing charges of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, possession/use of drugs, public drunkenness and other related charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 3.

