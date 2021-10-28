TBI updates state sex offender registry

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has revamped an important community resource: The state Sex Offender Registry.

TBI officials hope it'll be easier to use with clearer navigation. Users can also stay in the loop with email notifications.

They've also put more focus on fugitive offenders, and more resources related to personal and digital safety.

It's an update that took more than two years to complete.

While the TBI stores data on the state's more than 20,000 registered sex offenders, local law enforcement agencies are the ones responsible for updating their profiles. The overhaul of the registry follows updates to the software systems law enforcement agencies use to make those updates.

You can find more about the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry here.