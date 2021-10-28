CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

TBI updates state sex offender registry

By Amelia Young
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39fQ8U_0cfEMfYd00

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has revamped an important community resource: The state Sex Offender Registry.

TBI officials hope it'll be easier to use with clearer navigation. Users can also stay in the loop with email notifications.

They've also put more focus on fugitive offenders, and more resources related to personal and digital safety.

It's an update that took more than two years to complete.

While the TBI stores data on the state's more than 20,000 registered sex offenders, local law enforcement agencies are the ones responsible for updating their profiles. The overhaul of the registry follows updates to the software systems law enforcement agencies use to make those updates.

You can find more about the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry here.

Comments / 8

Related
AL.com

2 barefoot children found wandering Alabama gas station in diapers

Two children are in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources after they were found at an Alabama gas station unattended and in their diapers. Both children, who are under the age of five, according to authorities, were found at the Shell gas station at the corner of University Boulevard and Old Shell Road in Mobile.
ALABAMA STATE
seehafernews.com

Multiple Local Drug Traffickers Sentenced

Eight local drug traffickers identified in a recent mid to upper-level drug trafficking ring in Manitowoc. County have been sentenced to a combined nearly 50 years in federal incarceration. Metro Drug Lieutenant Dave Remiker and Sheriff Dan Hartwig say that (from left to right) Javier Vargas, Allan J. Perry, Tristian...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WBOY 12 News

2 women charged after allegedly selling fentanyl to individual working with Greater Harrison Drug Task Force

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Two women have been charged after allegedly selling fentanyl to an individual working with the Greater Harrison Drug Task Force. On Sept. 21, confidential informants working with the Greater Harrison County Drugs and Violent Crime Task Force performed controlled purchases from two individuals in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint. On that […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
k105.com

Clarkson woman jailed nearly 60 times in 10 counties since 2010 busted in Hardin Co. on drug charges

A Clarkson woman arrested nearly 60 times since 2010 has been jailed in Hardin County. Alicia N. Morrison, 32, was arrested by the Elizabethtown Police Department for trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She’s being held...
CLARKSON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
kymkemp.com

Firearms, a Secret Tunnel, $200K, and Over a 1000 Pounds of Processed Marijuana Found When SoHum Man’s Home Raided, Alleges Feds

Documents filed last week in federal court allege that agents discovered cash, cannabis, other illegal substances, a secret tunnel, firearms, and a recently emptied safe when they served a search warrant east of Garberville earlier this month. On October 11, federal agents arrested Southern Humboldt resident, Kamaal Owen, on a...
GARBERVILLE, CA
AL.com

Something interesting showed up on body scan of Alabama inmate

Here’s some advice from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department: Don’t swallow ammunition before getting arrested. A scan of an inmate going through processing at the Morgan County Jail showed they had swallowed a shotgun shell believed to be a .410. “Yes, we have just as many questions as you do,”...
ALABAMA STATE
KTLO

Gallon-size plastic bag holding meth leads to drug trafficking charge

A Stone County woman, 41-year-old Tamara L. Guinn of Mountain View, has been charged with trafficking crystal methamphetamine, a Class Y felony, following a traffic stop Friday. Class Y felonies are the most serious class of crime in Arkansas not punishable by death. According to the probable cause affidavit, Stone...
STONE COUNTY, AR
Daily Voice

NJ Correctional Officer Charged With Raping Female Inmate

A correctional officer from Jersey City was arrested Wednesday and charged with raping an inmate at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women.Tyrell Harris-McLaughlin, 28, was charged with sexual assault and official misconduct in connection with the Sept. 16 incident at the troubled Union Tow…
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tbi#Software Systems
FOX Carolina

Police: Heroin found in Greenwood looks like marijuana

GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – A recent investigation led to officers finding heroin that looks like marijuana, according to the Greenwood Police Department. The green substance tested positive for heroin but because of the color and texture, someone might mistake if for marijuana, according to police. The amount pictured above...
GREENWOOD, SC
WAFF

Two-week-old Tennessee baby found following Wednesday amber alert

The 16-year-old facing multiple capital murder charges won't likely go to trial until 2022. The official manhunt is over, but police are still asking residents to be on the lookout for the man who fled on foot near Douglas Road and Piney Grove Road. Florence Confederate monument vandalized. Updated: 6...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wpde.com

South Carolina police warn parents about heroin resembling marijuana

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WPDE) — A police department in South Carolina is warning parents after finding heroin resembling marijuana during an investigation. The Greenwood Police Department said a green substance tested positive as heroin but it's so green and textured that it might be mistaken for marijuana at first. The amount...
GREENWOOD, SC
CharlotteObserver.com

Child, 4, missing in NC since June, found at grandmother’s home, sheriff says

A 4-year-old boy who had not been seen since June 14, has been located, and his grandmother is in custody, Lincoln County sheriff’s investigators said Monday. Sheriff’s detectives found Justin Antwan Tillman after executing a search warrant at the home of his 52-year-old grandmother, Johannah Lavonne Tillman of Lincolnton, according to a news release.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
wtva.com

2 inmates killed within a week in state prisons

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two inmates were killed within a week in reported assaults in Alabama prisons. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said a 31-year-old inmate died Monday morning after a reported assault in the prison’s common area. The inmate’s name was not released. Al.com reported Travis Hutchins, a 34-year-old...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
KTLO

Flippin woman in wrong place at wrong time, arrested, appears in court

A Flippin woman facing drug-related charges appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Rachel Renee Harrelson was arrested in early November last year, along with three members of one family. The arrests stemmed from a compliance visit to the Gassville residence of 51-year-old Kevin Swadley and his two sons, 29-year-old...
GASSVILLE, AR
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Felon Arrested at Best Western

Early Wednesday morning, the Pettis County K9 Unit, along with other Deputies responded to Best Western State Fair Motor Inn, 3120 South Limit, after getting information that a subject with a felony warrant was located at the business. Pettis County Deputies located the female subject, who was identified as Jasmine...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
WTOK-TV

Sumter Co. dispatcher charged with giving information to wanted person

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A Sumter County dispatcher has been arrested on numerous charges by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Brian Harris said Benita Garner, 41, was assisting a wanted person, Curtist Hines, by telling him exactly where deputies were. Harris said Garner was also providing Hines with copies of warrants and incident reports.
SUMTER COUNTY, AL
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy