(Brooklyn Center, MN) -- A Hennepin County judge is denying a defense motion to drop the first-degree manslaughter charge against ex-Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter. The decision by Judge Regina Chu said state prosecutors have sufficient circumstantial evidence to support probable cause for the more serious count. Potter was initially charged with second-degree manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright during an April traffic stop. Both sides agree that Potter didn't intend to kill Wright when she used her service weapon instead of her Taser, but the state alleges Potter acted recklessly in causing his death. She will stand trial on both charges November 30th.

BROOKLYN CENTER, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO