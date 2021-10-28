Life-threatening injuries for man after stabbing in North Winton Village

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has life-threatening injuries after an early morning stabbing Thursday in Rochester’s North Winton Village neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of East Main Street around 5:20 a.m. for the report of a stabbing where a 39-year-old man, a non-city resident, was found with at least one stab wound to the upper body.

The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment to what are considered “life-threatening injuries,” according to police.

Authorities say during the course of their investigation they discovered the incident occurred near the 100 block of MacBeth Street.

Officials say there are currently no suspects in custody, the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Police encouraged motorists and pedestrians in the area of MacBeth, between Culver Road and Packard Street, to avoid the area while the investigation was underway.

