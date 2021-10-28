CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opening Bell: Earnings Boost Futures But Equities Remain Choppy; Dollar Firms

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong-dated U.S. bonds rise more than short-dated notes on inflation concerns. US futures contracts for the Dow Jones Futures, S&P 500, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 inched higher on Thursday, with European shares marginally in the green after Wednesday's choppy US session. Markets are pricing in earnings reports as a gauge for...

www.investing.com

Major stock indexes booked another round of record finishes Tuesday, a day ahead of a pivotal Federal Reserve decision. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 139 points, or 0.4%, to close near 36,053, according to preliminary figures, ending above the 36,000 milestone for the first time. The S&P 500 gained around 17 points, or 0.4%, to end near 4,631, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced around 54 points, or 0.3%, to finish near 15,650. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all closed at records for a third straight day. The last time the three benchmarks all closed at records for three consecutive days together was the three trading days ending Dec. 23, 2019, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Attention on Wednesday will be on the Fed, which is fully expected to begin scaling back monthly asset purchases. Investors will also be watching to see if Fed Chairman Jerome Powell pushes back against rising market expectations for the central bank to begin delivering a series of rate increases in 2022.
#Us Inflation#Dow Futures#Index Futures#Futures Contracts#Earnings Reports#Opening Bell#Russell 2000#European#Covid#Global Financial Affairs#Stoxx#Anheuser Busch#Swiss#Dufry#Royal Dutch Shell#Shanghai Composite#Evergrande#Kospi#Hang Seng#Nasdaq Composite
Asia Session: Central Banks Hedging Bets; Global Equities Rally, Gold Slumps

The European Central Federal Reserve Bank of Australia and Japan; sorry, I mean the US Federal Reserve, were completely on message yesterday, announcing a $15 billion per month taper to their $120 bio per month bond-buying program, while at the same time, saying interest rate hikes were not on the horizon. Combined with a strong US earnings season, those noises were enough to keep the party going in US equities which traced out another record high. The US dollar edged lower while US yields firmed, suggesting The Street had gone into the FOMC decision long.
Aussie crypto micro investment app Bamboo raises $3M, eyes US market

Blake Cassidy, CEO of Australian micro-investment app Bamboo, has claimed that the Australian Securities Exchange’s (ASX) bias against listing crypto companies is causing an Aussie brain drain leading firms to seek out a US listing. Cassidy’s comments come in the same week the company announced a $3 million ($4M AUD)...
Gold, Dollar Up as Fed Begins Tapering but Keeps Interest Rates Steady

Investing.com – Gold was up on Thursday morning in Asia, bouncing back from a three-week low. Investors digested the latest policy decision from a “patient” U.S. Federal Reserve that will begin asset tapering beginning this month. Gold futures gained 0.68% to $1,775.95 by 11:44 PM ET (3:44 AM GMT). The...
S&P, Nasdaq futures scale new heights on earnings boost

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were at record highs on Thursday, propped up by a slew of stellar earnings reports and as investors shrugged off the Federal Reserve's first steps to begin paring its pandemic-era support. Shares of Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) jumped 8.1% in pre-market...
Dollar Firms After Fed; Jobless Claims, BoE Meeting - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- The dollar hits its highest level of the week, as the market reassesses the relative outlook for global interest rates. Weekly jobless claims and import data will provide the first test of the tapering timeline outlined on Wednesday. The Bank of England and the Czech National Bank are both expected to raise interest rates later, albeit the former's decision is on a knife-edge. Stocks are drifting, but Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Toyota and Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) are all looking strong after impressive results. And OPEC meets with Russia and others but isn't expected to cut oil importers much slack with their December output quotas. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Thursday, 4th November.
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 In Right Now

Bargains can still be found, even with the stock market at a record high. This stock trio offers the perfect combination of growth and value for long-term investors. It was business as usual last week for Wall Street. The benchmark S&P 500 rallied to close at its 58th record closing high for 2021, and has more than doubled since hitting its pandemic trough a little over 19 months ago.
The Motley Fool

Up 1,300% Over the Past Decade, This S&P 500 Stock Is Now on Sale

MarketAxess could provide market-beating returns as the leader in electronic bond trading. Its Open Trading platform offers trading between any parties, building strong network effects. The majority of bonds in the company's largest markets are not yet digitally traded. Outperforming the stock market with bonds might sound impossible over the...
The Motley Fool

Down 45% in 2021, This Cloud Stock Could Soon Start Soaring

Bandwidth is likely to release terrific third-quarter results on Nov. 8. Bandwidth's secular growth opportunities, its fast-growing customer base, and higher spending on its offerings should be long-term tailwinds. Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) was in strong form on the stock market last year as the demand for communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) solutions skyrocketed...
MarketWatch

Stocks pause as investors look ahead to Fed decision

Stocks were off to a mixed start Tuesday, a day after all three major indexes closed at records. The Federal Reserve was set to begin a two-day policy meeting that's expected to see policy makers unveil a plan to begin scaling back monthly asset purchases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 28 points, or 0.1%, at 35,941, while the S&P 500 rose 4 points, or 0.1%, to 4,617. The Nasdaq Composite edged down 21 points, or 0.1%, to 15,575.
Shore News Network

Dollar firms as Fed policy meeting gets underway

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar firmed slightly on Tuesday as the U.S. Federal Reserve kicked off its two-day policy meeting where it was expected to announce it will begin tapering its massive asset purchases put in place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Investors in recent weeks have priced...
dailyforex.com

Forex Today: Dollar Firm Ahead of FOMC Announcement

The FOMC statement release tonight is widely expected to include an announcement of the beginning of tapering QE. This is a major policy change which has already been “priced in” but will shift monetary policy in a less dovish/accommodative direction. Despite the threat to the support of QE to capital markets, US stocks continue to rise buoyantly to new all-time high prices. It is likely we will see higher prices in the NASDAQ 100 and S&P 500 Indices over the coming days.
