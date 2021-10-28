CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Amazon sellers target UK with unsolicited parcels to boost sales

By Miranda Bryant
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JtxB9_0cfELwLx00
Man holding Amazon packages in the UK Photograph: Alamy

More than 1m British households may have been targeted by a scam in which sellers on Amazon Marketplace send unsolicited packages to addresses in order to artificially increase their sales numbers, according to research.

The technique, known as “brushing”, involves sending items that are usually cheap to ship to unsuspecting people and logging them as genuine sales to increase a seller’s sales statistics. The aim is to appear as highly ranked as possible in Amazon’s search system, which prioritises those with high volumes and good reviews.

A survey by Which?, which spoke to 1,839 people across the UK, found that 4% of people said a member of their household had received a package they did not order and was not sent by a known person or held for a neighbour.

On a national scale, the consumer organisation predicts this could indicate as many as 1.1m households may have been targeted.

The Amazon Marketplace sellers are often based in China, reports Which? . Among the items received are magnetic eyelashes, pet and children’s toys, eyelash serum, iPhone cases, Frisbees and medical gloves.

One woman said she had received more than 50 unordered items between last October and May this year. Teresa Martin, a retired teacher from Swindon, said she doesn’t shop on Amazon and reported the delivery to the firm, which didn’t seem “bothered at all”. She took the items to a charity shop.

Amazon sellers are banned from sending unsolicited packages. The company, which last year said it spent more than $700m on fighting fraud and abuse, advises people to report such packages to their customer services team.

Related: Priti Patel pressed to explain award of spy agencies contract to Amazon

But David Li, the director of Shenzhen Open Innovation Lab, an e-commerce expert in China, told Which? that brushing is widely used and viewed by some sellers as “a cost of doing business”. “The competition is intensive in cross-border e-commerce,” he said.

An Amazon spokesperson said: “Orchestrated by bad actors who procure names and addresses from various external sources, ‘brushing’ is a scheme affecting all online marketplaces. We estimate that less than 0.001% of Amazon orders are impacted by brushing as Amazon has robust processes in place to prevent abuse from impacting our reviews, search rankings and other customer experiences.

“We will never stop improving the sophistication of abuse prevention in our store, and we will continue to take the appropriate enforcement actions, including support for law enforcement organisations in their efforts to hold bad actors accountable. We strongly encourage those who have received unsolicited packages to report them to our customer services team so that we can investigate fully and take the appropriate actions.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Bookshops thrive as France moves to protect sellers from Amazon

At her independent bookshop in the small, rural town of Puy-en-Velay in southern France, Anne Helman had seen an influx of customers since the coronavirus pandemic who said they would rather buy books in person than online. “I’ve never sold as many copies of Albert Camus’s The Plague,” she said....
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page, and it's full of amazing hidden sales

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Super-savvy old-school shoppers can turn saving money into an art form, staying on top of coupons and sales, even negotiating in person if something gets marked down just after they bought it. (Don't you hate when that happens?)
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
The Independent

Amazon Black Friday deals 2021: When does it start and what UK offers can you expect?

The Black Friday 2021 sales are inching closer every day. This means that there are thousands of deals on the horizon to get excited about, across big-name brands including Argos, John Lewis & Partners and Currys.What was originally a one-day sale in the US, taking place the day after Thanksgiving, has since exploded into a weekend-long event, finishing on Cyber Monday. And every year more retailers participate, with bigger discounts and more deals on offer.No retailer does the event bigger or better than Amazon – it’s known to launch its early-bird deals weeks ahead of the main shopping bonanza. In 2020,...
SHOPPING
kiss951.com

Amazon Driver Fired For (Ahem) Odd Delivery

So, like you, we use Amazon all the time. Everywhere you go you see an Amazon delivery driver it seems. Let’s face it, in terms of delivery of goods and services in a timely manner, they are hard to beat-especially in these times of supply chain issues. That being said, they are not perfect. In fact, I had a delivery delayed for several days last week. No big deal. Probably, again, a supply chain issue. Then I saw this and realized it could be more interesting than I could have imagined.
ECONOMY
NJ.com

How long is Amazon’s Black Friday sale?

Amazon’s official early Black Friday 2021 deals are finally here. The online retail giant continues to slash prices on thousands of its most popular products and devices after launching “epic deals” last month. There are also ongoing, daily “lightning deals.”. Although Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving, retailers...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Marketplace#Uk#British#Iphone
Tech Times

Factory Buys - How a Lower Price Point Has Led to Triple the Customers

During the Coronavirus pandemic, online shopping has been a boon for bricks-and-mortar retailers and manufacturers in Australia and all over the world. It has allowed businesses to transition from traditional avenues into the digital realm, and has kept the economy running when the stores have been shut. One Australian company...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
China
The Motley Fool

Amazon's E-Commerce Empire Is Showing Cracks

Labor shortages and supply chain disruptions are squeezing the company. Amazon lost money in e-commerce in the third quarter, and fourth-quarter guidance indicates more of the same. The Q3 report exposes some weaknesses, including in labor relations and against more nimble competitors. Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) third-quarter earnings report was decidedly un-Amazonian.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Amazon scam explained: Why people are receiving parcels they haven’t ordered

A scam that has caused hundreds of thousands of households to receive Amazon packages they have never ordered has been identified by the consumer group, Which?A survey of 1,839 UK adults between 13 and 17 August found that four per cent of respondents had received a mystery package containing a free item they had not purchased and with no return address.It means the phenomenon, known as “brushing”, is likely to have affected some 1.1m people across Britain.Which? followed up its findings by speaking to three recipients of unwanted parcels in Swindon, Salisbury and Somerset, all of whom had taken delivery...
RETAIL
Fortune

Amazon’s paltry sales growth shows why it needs more stores

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Amazon.com surprised the retail world on Thursday when it reported weak third-quarter e-commerce sales growth, suggesting that its brick-and-mortar rivals are better leveraging their built-in advantages ahead of the busy holiday season. The Seattle-based tech...
BUSINESS
Popculture

Amazon Prime Members Will No Longer Receive This Perk for Free

Amazon is dropping one of its perks from Amazon Prime memberships, and it will come as a big disappointment for subscribers who enjoy Whole Foods delivery. This week, Amazon began charging a $9.95 delivery fee for Whole Foods orders to be delivered within two hours. This service was previously free with any Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $119 annually or $12.99 per month.
BUSINESS
WSVN-TV

Amazon slaps a $9.95 fee on Whole Foods deliveries. And Walmart pounces

(CNN) — Whole Foods shoppers may have received a shock this week if they noticed a new $9.95 delivery fee on orders placed through Amazon Prime. Amazon, which acquired Whole Foods in 2017, had previously offered free two-hour delivery for Prime members, but warned shoppers last month a new charge was coming.
RETAIL
The Independent

Amazon mystery parcel scam: More than a million people may be victims of ‘brushing’

More than a million households in the UK may have fallen victim to a scam known as “brushing”, in which people receive parcels they did not order. Growing numbers of people have reported receiving unsolicited Amazon packages, which arrive with no return address. The parcels have included items such as magnetic eyelashes, children’s toys, Bluetooth accessories, iPhone cases and medical gloves.Now consumer group Which? has said the mail-outs are part of a ruse in which third-party sellers from overseas are attempting to boost their standing on Amazon’s ultra-competitive search ranking system.The sellers send out the unwanted product and log...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

45K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy