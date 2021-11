Sergio Perez says the United States Grand Prix was the toughest race of his career from a physical perspective after he didn’t have anything to drink throughout the race. All of the drivers were faced with a physical challenge at Circuit of The Americas with temperatures in the high 80s on a track with severe bumps and high-speed corners. While Perez was running solidly in third in the early part of the race, he faded to finish 40 seconds adrift of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton and says the lack of hydration really affected him.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO