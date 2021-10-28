CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Preps To Vaccinate 5- To 11-Year-Olds

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final federal recommendations for vaccinating this age group...

MN Announces Plan to Vaccinate 5-11 Year Olds

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota has announced its plan to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages five to 11 years old after the Food and Drug Administration Advisory Committee voted to recommend the use of the Pfizer vaccine for that age group. More than 530 pediatric and family medicine clinics,...
State unveils plan for vaccinating 5- to 11-year-olds

The state of Illinois is readying plans to vaccinate school-aged children younger than 12 against the coronavirus. The Food and Drug Administration’s panel of advisers is scheduled to debate on Tuesday whether the Pfizer shots are ready for the country’s roughly 28 million children ages 5-11. If approved by the...
Governor Walz’s Plan to Vaccinate 5-11-Year-Olds Draws Praise from Minnesota Health and Education Leaders

[ST. PAUL, MN] — Statewide organizations representing children’s health and education advocates across Minnesota are welcoming Governor Tim Walz’s plan to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11. The Walz-Flanagan Administration did extensive outreach to communities before developing their plan and today announced that it has mobilized a diverse...
Waiting to vaccinate 5 to 11 year olds

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The nation is getting closer to approval of vaccinating more children and it could happen as early as Tuesday. The CDC advisory committee is expected to give final approval of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old. “It may be for some families,...
Finding Minnesota: Judy Garland Museum

A northern Minnesota town is the childhood home of a movie star legend. Judy Garland would have turned 100 years old next year. WCCO’s John Lauritsen followed the Yellow Brick Road to the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids.
Following CDC Green Light, Minnesota Begins Vaccinating Young Children Against COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz says Minnesota will begin vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 against COVID-19 this week. The Centers for Disease Control on Tuesday issued formal recommendations for children as young as 5 years old to start receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Walz also announced Wednesday a new state website to assist families in scheduling a vaccination and answer questions about the shot. “Now that the vaccine is approved for kids ages 5-11, Minnesota is ready to administer these shots quickly, efficiently, and equitably,” Walz said in a statement. “I encourage families to make a plan to get their child vaccinated...
National Jewish Health Among Several Offering COVID Vaccine To Young Children

DENVER (CBS4) – Eight-year-old Mason came coasting down the 16th Street Mall with his mother. It was a few hours after he got his COVID-19 vaccination at National Jewish Health in the afternoon. “No pain,” he said. “Yeah, he’s fine,” his mother Marisha Menlove added. She was taking him to get a favorite treat. “His favorite thing is vanilla bean cheesecake at Cheesecake Factory.” The two were in town for a visit to National Jewish due to his severe asthma when they got the chance to get the vaccine. They live in Utah after moving out of the city due to what they felt was...
Governor Whitmer Preps State To Vaccinate Over 800,000 5-11 Year-Olds

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has issued an executive directive to help expedite the vaccination of hundreds of thousands of young Michiganders. Whitmer issued the executive directive on Tuesday as the FDA gave the okay for the use of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in children aged 5-11. The governor calls the expansion of vaccine eligibility a 'game changer':
Fully vaccinated Florida father, 58 - whose family said he had NO pre-existing conditions - dies of COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital

A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
Chicago Parents Signing Up Kids 5-11 For COVID-19 Vaccine After CDC Okay

CHICAGO (CBS)– Many Chicago parents are signing their younger kids up for COVID-19 vaccinations, now that the CDC has given the green light for children ages five to 11. They’re joining kids across the country who are starting to get their shots. Around 28 million U.S. grade school students are eligible. Some of the first kids got the low-dose Pfizer vaccine in Hartford, Connecticut Tuesday night. The children’s shots are one-third the size of adult doses, with different colored packaging and smaller needles. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says the decision to okay the vaccine for kids was not taken lightly. She said vaccine protection and side effects. Walensky says in testing, there were no severe side effects for kids, if anything a sore arm that goes away after a day or two.
Onondaga County Prepares To Vaccinate 5 to 11 Year-Olds

Onondaga County is preparing to vaccinate 5- to 11-year-olds, after the Food and Drug Administration recently concluded that benefits of the Pfizer vaccine outweigh the risks in the age group. County Executive Ryan McMahon says they’ll likely have clinics at the OnCenter and at schools in the area. However, children will need to have a parent or guardian present when receiving the vaccine.
Many parents eager to get their 5- to 11-year-olds vaccinated

PORTLAND, Ore. — For parents who may be worried about spreading COVID to your unvaccinated young children, that could soon change. The Pfizer vaccine is expected to be approved for emergency use for kids between the ages of 5 and 11. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are available for...
