Minnesota Preps To Vaccinate 5- To 11-Year-Olds

CHICAGO (CBS)– Many Chicago parents are signing their younger kids up for COVID-19 vaccinations, now that the CDC has given the green light for children ages five to 11. They’re joining kids across the country who are starting to get their shots. Around 28 million U.S. grade school students are eligible. Some of the first kids got the low-dose Pfizer vaccine in Hartford, Connecticut Tuesday night. The children’s shots are one-third the size of adult doses, with different colored packaging and smaller needles. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says the decision to okay the vaccine for kids was not taken lightly. She said vaccine protection and side effects. Walensky says in testing, there were no severe side effects for kids, if anything a sore arm that goes away after a day or two.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO