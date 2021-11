Microsoft Corp.’s GitHub subsidiary today announced a leadership change, revealing that Chief Product Officer Thomas Dohmke will become chief executive effective Nov. 15. Dohmke (pictured) is taking over the reins from current CEO Nat Friedman, who has been at the helm for the past three years. Friedman was appointed to lead GitHub after the code hosting provider joined Microsoft in 2018 through a $7.5 billion acquisition. Prior to working at Microsoft, the executive was the co-founder and CEO of Xamarin, a maker of development tools that the technology giant had bought in 2016 for a reported $400 million to $500 million.

BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO