High school football preview capsules: Eastern View aims to halt three-game slide as it faces Courtland

By Devin Payne
Culpeper Star Exponent
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEASTERN VIEW (4-4 OVERALL, 2-4 BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT) at COURTLAND (3-4, 3-1) 7 p.m. THURSDAY. Last meeting: Eastern View won 21-14 on March 6, 2021. Courtland leads the all-time series 6-4. Last week: Eastern View lost to King George 39-0; Courtland defeated Culpeper County 46-0. Thursday’s game: If there was...

