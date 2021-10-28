A Local’s Guide to the 11 Best Vegan Spots in Calgary
By Jenna Ruby
vegnews.com
7 days ago
Calgary might affectionately be called the Texas of Canada, but it’s not all rodeos and steakhouses. The city has a lively and ever-growing vegan scene as well. Whether you are coming to Calgary to visit, or just stopping through on your way to popular tourist destinations like Banff and Lake Louise,...
Back in the '90s, burgers and fries were in their heyday. There may have been a plethora of high-waisted jeans and scrunchies in that decade, too, but there was also a distinct lack of widespread health-consciousness and environmental concern. As society has continued to evolve toward the latter, fast food has, at times, struggled to keep up.
With just a few days left to vote in Best of Dayton, people have plenty to say about their favorite brunch spot, which is one of our closest races. The Best Brunch contest is one of our hottest, a group that includes Best Donuts, Best Pizza Restaurant, Best Ice Cream, Best Breakfast and Best Bakery.
It’s easy to catch a vegan eating spoonfuls of some sort of nut butter for breakfast (don’t judge!)—it’s tasty and full of nutrients our bodies crave. But what’s the difference between the standard peanut spread, the harder-to-find cashew, and everything in between? VN breaks it down for you in this handy guide to various nut butters.
In order to differentiate itself from the other fast-food chains in its early days, Burger King touted flame broiling, which gave its burgers an edge in flavor and quality. That edge, a delicious smoky char associated with the backyard barbecue, played a role in many of its ad campaigns around the world.
The simplicity of bread—as little as flour and water mixed together then baked, steamed, or fried—suggests that this ancient food would only contain vegan ingredients. But for a good number of commercially produced breads, non-vegan foods like dairy, eggs, honey, and even sneakier ingredients can find their way inside some of the most common breads in grocery stores and restaurants across the country. Here, we lay out exactly what to look for on the label of your next loaf as well as your best bets for plant-based breads.
Breadsticks. To the untrained vegan, they seem innocent enough, but to many a plant-based eater’s despair, it’s a challenge to find a breadstick that isn’t coated in butter or made with milk. And that is why we choose Olive Garden. The lusciously plump and never-ending basket of breadsticks can be ordered vegan, along with an assortment of other tasty items that extend beyond a simple salad. Because at Olive Garden, “when you’re here, you’re family.” Vegans included.
We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Best scoopable vegan ice cream Oatly Frozen Dessert. Best vegan ice cream sandwich: So Delicious Coconutmilk Sandwich. Best vegan ice pop: Chloe’s Oatmilk...
Just a few years ago, the snacking landscape for vegans looked pretty bleak. There weren't that many options, and it seemed like snack companies would sneak animal products into pretty much anything. However, as time goes on, more and more vegan products are coming out and hitting the shelves. Some of these products are "accidentally" vegan, meaning they're not advertised as such but just happen to have an animal product-free ingredients list. Others are purposefully vegan and aim to offer vegans and others more tastes, textures, and eating experiences.
Yelp published a list of the top 50 Denver-area mom-and-pop restaurants that have garnered rave reviews and established themselves as staples in our neighborhoods.What they're saying: "This list is a true representation of Denver's established, yet growing dining scene — diverse, progressive, and of course, delicious," Yelp's Matt Careccia writes. Amid the pandemic "[o]ver the last year and a half, local eateries have exemplified their resilience to change at the drop of a dime. From meal kits to government regulations to in-house delivery, local restaurants have gone above and beyond to serve us."The beloved heavy-hitters: 1. Hong Kong Station (Centennial) 2. Kickin Chicken (Lakewood) 3. Old Town Hot Pot (Aurora) 4. Somebody People (Denver)5. Urban Burma (Aurora) 6. Marco’s Coal-Fired (Denver)7. Tokyo Premium Bakery (Denver) 8. La Reyna Azteca (Denver) 9. Tatsu Izakaya (Denver) 10. Harley’s: A Hot Dog Revolution (Littleton) See the full list
The world’s most popular drink by volume, beer is an alcoholic beverage made from fermented starches, mainly cereal grains like barley, wheat, corn, rice, and oats. The grains are converted to sugars, fermented using yeast, then flavored with hops. The vast majority of commercially available beers are vegan, including some...
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” brought in vegan donuts from Smack Dab on 6730 N Clark.
World Vegan Day is on November 1st, and Philadelphia has some of the best destinations for vegan fare to celebrate the day. Below, please find some of the top restaurants offering dishes crave-worthy enough to satisfy all diets of both vegan and non-vegan and preferences. Where to Get Vegan Food...
John Hagerty, the chef formerly behind Winchester Music Tavern’s popular vegan Mondays, has permanently set up shop inside the Cleveland dive bar after a massive kitchen renovation. Some of Cleveland’s best vegan food is hiding in a West Cleveland dive bar. The Green Kitchen at Little Rose Tavern started in...
More and more fast-food chains are adding vegan options to their menus, but adding one vegan burger isn’t exactly making those who don’t eat meat feel incredibly welcome. Well, some chains are apparently doing a better job for vegans than others, and with today being World Vegan Day, World Animal Protection has released their “Moving the Menu” report, rating 50 largest fast-food chains on their vegan-friendliness. According to USA Today, the report judges the chains on not only their alternative protein offerings but their efforts to highlight the benefits of plant-based eating as well as their commitments to reduce the use of meat and increase vegetarian and vegan options.
It's October and as the days get shorter and the leaves start to turn, there are some things we look forward to this season, like wearing our favorite sweaters, and having an excuse to eat as much candy as we like. Halloween! Every year brings a new sense of healthy mischief and the potential for fun. Whether you're eating plant-based, vegan, or just avoiding dairy, you can still enjoy candies that are satisfying! Here’s our pick of the best vegan Halloween treats.
