A Local’s Guide to the 11 Best Vegan Spots in Calgary

The simplicity of bread—as little as flour and water mixed together then baked, steamed, or fried—suggests that this ancient food would only contain vegan ingredients. But for a good number of commercially produced breads, non-vegan foods like dairy, eggs, honey, and even sneakier ingredients can find their way inside some of the most common breads in grocery stores and restaurants across the country. Here, we lay out exactly what to look for on the label of your next loaf as well as your best bets for plant-based breads.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO