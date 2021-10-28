Senator, UT President remain friends after controversy

Following a political firestorm over his connection to a meet-and-greet for Sen. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, the University of Tennessee System President Randy Boyd had to rescind an offer to buy the senator breakfast.

Pody said that it hasn’t impacted their friendship.

“Randy (Boyd) is a friend of mine,” Pody said in a phone call on Wednesday, before adding, “Sure, he and I don’t always agree on everything, but that doesn’t mean we can’t be good friends ... and I’m not going to throw my good friend under the bus.”

Boyd’s offer to pay for the breakfast was perceived by many as a political endorsement, which led to the outspoken criticism from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville Student Government Association as well as a collection of faculty members.

Concerns aired by these two groups centered primarily on Pody’s political stance regarding the LGBTQ+ community. In the SGA’s official statement, Student Body President Claire Donelan said, “Senator Pody’s reprehensible personal and legislative history should have alone been enough to keep President Boyd from offering to fund this event.”

To this point, Pody acknowledged that he’s not afraid to stand up for what he believes in, even if it’s “a politically explosive stance on an issue.”

For his part, Boyd distanced himself from these types of politics, saying on social media, “We do not agree on numerous issues. For instance, I strongly support diversity and inclusion, including honoring and upholding LBGTQ rights.”

So when word surfaced that Boyd would be “hosting,” the meet-and-greet event for Pody at Bearden Banquet Hall in Knoxville, it appeared as though he was supporting the senator’s agenda. Boyd labeled this “a misunderstanding,” and that it was never his intention to act as a host of the event.

That Boyd felt the need to distance himself from these types of politics is more indicative of his capacity presiding over such various groups of college students and faculty, according to Pody.

“He’s willing to work with everybody from all different issues to try to do what, in consensus, is best for UT,” said the senator.

Pody added that he has no doubt the two “will work together on items in the future.”

In his acknowledgement on social media, Boyd echoed Pody’s comments about their relationship, calling the senator “long-time friend” and someone he has “worked with for years.”

Origin, fallout of the event

Pody approached Boyd for his personal help in Knoxville, and the UT President offered, as a private citizen, to pay for breakfast for a small gathering. Boyd characterized that as a mistake.

“I made a mistake by offering to pay for breakfast at an event for Sen. Mark Pody,” Boyd said.

The student government association at UTK wasn’t buying Boyd’s apology, releasing a statement that conveyed, “While he has since withdrawn this financial support for the event because of media pressure, the damage has been done ... His backpedaling, while recognized, appears disingenuous.”

The statement from the SGA also suggested that Boyd’s explanation was contradictory.

“President Boyd intended to financially sponsor Sen. Pody’s political fundraiser while also planning to attend,” the statement reads. “Despite his claims that he was not the ‘host’ of the event, these actions are in fact, the duties of the host.”

While Boyd ultimately wound up not attending the event, Pody said that many influential Knoxville officials still attended, including Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Knoxville.

During the fallout, Boyd took several steps to meet with faculty, the SGA and the University of Tennessee Pride Center. By week’s end, he even participated in a town hall event with these groups attending.

Boyd’s office was contacted about the town-hall event, but declined to comment. Similar outreach was made to the SGA President, but she did not respond.