Ignazio Abate has paid tribute to former AC Milan teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The ex-Milan fullback is now U16 coach with the Rossonero. He said, "I expected him to be bossy? Definitely. He has poison in him, I think this is his real secret. He wants to prove every day that he is number one. I see him often. An example for everyone: arriving at Milanello at half past eight in the morning and leaving at seven in the evening, I think it makes the aerials a little higher for younger people, who thus understand a little what it takes to stay at certain levels for many years.

