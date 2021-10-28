CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Can Milk Relieve the Pain from Spicy Food?

clevelandclinic.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve ever tried to quell that post-pepper pain...

health.clevelandclinic.org

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

This Is The One Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Immediately (It’s Loaded With Saturated Fat!)

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
FOOD & DRINKS
boxrox.com

5 Exercises to Help Relieve Knee Pain

The knee is one of the most complex joints in the human body. So, it’s no surprise that most people struggle with pain in this area at least once in their lives. The strain can be of weaker or stronger intensity, acute or chronic. And it can disrupt you so much that it spoils your quality of life-unless you consistently do exercises to help relieve knee pain.
FITNESS
thepostathens.com

Plant-based milk and 5 other foods to stop buying and start making at home

We can all agree that making food at home is typically way better — both for the taste aspect and for our health. Making some foods from scratch is one simple way to get your meals tasting so much fresher than a store-bought brand, while also getting to choose each ingredient that goes into your meal.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spicy Food#A Better Way#Flame
FanSided

Don’t be frightened by these spicy food challenges

Sometimes the plate can hold a few spooky ingredients, but these spicy food challenges shouldn’t have foodies run for cover. While some people love the bold spices and others need a glass of milk at the ready, the reality is that a little fiery fun can make food exciting. Are you ready to tame the heat?
FOOD & DRINKS
clevelandclinic.org

Foods That Help Reduce Bloating

Eliminating belly bloat can be accomplished by adjusting what you eat and drink. The two big keys? A dietitian at Cleveland Clinic says to make sure your plate includes fiber-rich foods and that you’re consuming enough water.
CLEVELAND, OH
FIRST For Women

Sipping This Tasty Fruit Juice Can Help Lower Blood Sugar Within 30 Minutes

Snacking on a handful of raspberries or sprinkling them over some yogurt is a sweet yet slightly tart snack that never gets old. However, if you’re looking to enjoy the delicious flavor of raspberries when they’re not in-season (how are they so expensive?), raspberry juice is a must. Not only is it delicious, new research highlights that it can also help maintain healthy blood sugar levels!
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Health
lastheplace.com

Top Foods That Help You Fight Chronic Pain

A good meal can’t solve all your problems, but it may help reduce your chronic pain. Incorporate these foods that help fight chronic pain into your diet. Many of us grew up with at least one relative who attempted to solve all our problems with food. Maybe it was a parent who baked you a cake whenever you were feeling down or a grandparent who made a four-course meal anytime you visited. While they never really helped the problem, a good meal does have a way of making us feel a little better about it.
FITNESS
The Independent

Potato milk and ‘climatarianism’ will be 2022’s biggest food trends, report finds

Sure, you’ve tried almond milk, oat milk and even gone full-circle back to dairy-based milk, but have you tried potato milk? This “milk” derived from potatoes is set to be one of 2022’s biggest food trends, a new report from Waitrose has found.The report adds that social media is influencing more of our food and drink choices, which is why potato milk could become a popular plant-based alternative.In September, research by Mintel found that one third of British people now drink plant-based milk, with oat milk being the most popular vegan alternative.“Now it’s the turn of potato milk. Low in...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
artofhealthyliving.com

6 Easy Ways To Relieve Shoulder Pain

We carry a lot of tension around our neck and shoulder area, a lot more than we realize. We’ve become accustomed to such a busy lifestyle that we have forgotten what it’s like to stop and take a minute to look after ourselves. Shoulder pain is one of the most...
FITNESS
clevelandclinic.org

Folate Benefits and 13 Folate-Rich Foods to Try

Found naturally in foods, folate is a B vitamin has been shown to help lower blood pressure and may prevent Alzheimer’s disease. To make sure you’re getting enough folate in your diet try eating foods like asparagus, beets and oranges.
NUTRITION
Best Life

If You're Over 60, Do Not Take This OTC Medication Every Day, Officials Say

As you get older, you're more likely to have a number of medications you take every day to address ongoing health issues. Some of these are likely prescribed by your doctor, while others may be over-the-counter (OTC) medications or vitamins that are thought to be beneficial to your day-to-day activities. But are you regularly taking something you shouldn't be? U.S. officials are now recommending that anyone over the age of 60 remove one very common OTC med from their daily routine altogether, because it might end up more harmful than beneficial for older adults. Read on to find out what medication you should not be taking every day.
HEALTH
clevelandclinic.org

Urine Smell: What Does It Mean?

Does your urine ever smell a little… well, stinky? It’s probably just a sign of dehydration or something you ate, but it could also be a warning about a larger health issue. Learn more from a urologist.
HEALTH
thedoctorstv.com

How to Avoid Fungus Balls from Growing in Your Ears

You have heard of an ear infection and might deal with them from time to time, but a small number of infections are actually fungus balls -- The Doctors share how to avoid fungal growth in your ears. Otolaryngologist Dr. Sina Joorabchi says most people have around a 10 percent...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy