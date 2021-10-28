Does a Bad Night’s Sleep Affect Your Health?

Dreaming of getting a solid eight hours of sleep? You’re not alone. Nearly 60 percent of Americans are struggling with insomnia, thanks to everything from anxiety over Covid-19 to continued disruptions to our routines. As a result, more of us are turning to sleep aids. Trouble is, the medications don’t provide much benefit for middle-aged women when used long-term, says Daniel Hal Solomon, MD, of Harvard Medical School. “I often see women who start with a week’s supply of sleep medication, but a year later, they’re still taking them nightly,” he reveals. “While the medication may work temporarily, our research has found that long-term use doesn’t have a clear benefit.”

HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO