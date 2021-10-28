CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Does a Bad Night’s Sleep Affect Your Health?

clevelandclinic.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChronic lack of sleep is linked to...

health.clevelandclinic.org

Comments / 0

Related
LIVESTRONG.com

8 Reasons You Keep Waking Up in the Middle of the Night

Ever tell someone you're having sleep issues only to be advised to just "relax?" After a night of restlessness, the last thing you probably want to hear is that five-letter word. Lucky for you, there's a number of actionable things you can do tonight to bring an end to your...
HEALTH
Psych Centra

Anxiety Worse at Night? 4 Ways to Calm Down and Sleep Better

When the lights go out, anxious thoughts may start creeping in — and the more you worry, the harder it is to fall asleep. Some people find that anxiety can be especially bothersome when it strikes at night. It can feel like your brain is going into overdrive with racing...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bad Night#Health Problems#Sleepless
FIRST For Women

3 Natural Cures to Help You Get 8 Hours of Good Sleep

Dreaming of getting a solid eight hours of sleep? You’re not alone. Nearly 60 percent of Americans are struggling with insomnia, thanks to everything from anxiety over Covid-19 to continued disruptions to our routines. As a result, more of us are turning to sleep aids. Trouble is, the medications don’t provide much benefit for middle-aged women when used long-term, says Daniel Hal Solomon, MD, of Harvard Medical School. “I often see women who start with a week’s supply of sleep medication, but a year later, they’re still taking them nightly,” he reveals. “While the medication may work temporarily, our research has found that long-term use doesn’t have a clear benefit.”
HEALTH
The Southern

Alicia Woodward: The elegance of a good night’s sleep

Poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow had a lovely wish for us, "Be thy sleep silent as night is, and as deep." Man has long understood the value of sleep. As one of our most basic biological needs, we know proper sleep is fundamental to our physical and emotional well-being. Maybe we should also consider getting a good night's sleep a polite thing to do.
NETFLIX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
MindBodyGreen

This Is The Worst Sleep Position For Your Health, According To Experts

There are plenty of different sleeping positions out there, and they're not all created equal. In fact, there's one that is almost unanimously considered the worst for your health by sleep experts. Here's what it is—and why you should avoid it. Sleeping on your stomach, also known as the "free-fall"...
HEALTH
powerofpositivity.com

How Chronic Sleep Deprivation Hurts Your Mental Health

Do you ever have difficulties falling asleep? Are you always tired, no matter how much you try to rest? Is your sleep schedule all over the place? Many people suffer from chronic sleep deprivation, and they don’t even know it. With everything there is to do in a workday, people...
MENTAL HEALTH
Woodlands Online& LLC

Night Shift: Take Control of Your Sleep

You snooze, you lose? No—you win. A good night’s slumber makes us mentally crisp. But that’s not all. “Sleep is incredibly important,” says Jean Ghosn, MD, family medicine physician at Memorial Hermann Medical Group Needville. “It regenerates our brain, muscles, bone and even cells from the wear-and-tear of daily activities, including walking and eating.”
NEEDVILLE, TX
Family Proof

12 Steps to a Better Night’s Sleep

The advice of “counting sheep” to fall asleep must not be very effective…. The National Sleep Foundation has found that 43% of Americans between the ages of 13 and 64 rarely or never get a good night’s sleep on weeknights:. Plus, more than half – 60% – say they experience...
HEALTH
thefreshtoast.com

Sleeping Less Than 5 Hours A Night May Increase Your Risk Of This

Poor sleep has been linked to cardiovascular conditions, mental health disorders and more. Now, a new study reveals a connection to a dangerous disease. Getting a solid amount of sleep is a challenge for many, especially as we near the stress-filled holidays and family gatherings. According to the National Institutes of Health, it’s estimated that 50 to 70 million Americans are experiencing sleep-related problems. These problems are not only annoying, they impact factors that range from your weight to your mood.
HEALTH
EatThis

Over 60? Here Are the Reasons You're Not Sleeping, Science Says

Sleep, similar to any other natural body function like breathing or blinking, is non-negotiable when it comes to being healthy. Frustratingly, however, sleep doesn't come quite as easily as those other physical necessities. We've all been there: Tossing and turning all night, with each glance at the clock serving as a rude reminder that morning will arrive soon.
SCIENCE
Thrive Global

Foods to Eat Before Bed for Better Sleep

Let’s face it—lack of sleep can make your whole day harder. Dragging through your day can take a toll on all aspects of your life—your work, relationships, and self-care are all likely to suffer without adequate amounts of Zzz’s. Research shows inadequate sleep can affect your mood, appetite, focus, and...
LIFESTYLE
Inverse

Does your back hurt? How one surprising lifestyle tweak can reduce pain

After many months in lockdown, a lot of us are finding that we’re experiencing back pain that we hadn’t been bothered by before. There could be many reasons for this, including increased stress during the past year, moving less and spending more time sitting in one position. But while you...
FITNESS
Myhighplains.com

Ending daylight saving time may actually be bad for your health

José María Martín-Olalla from the University of Seville finds canceling daylight saving time would lead to more human activity in the early morning hours, before the sun rises, in winter. From a health standpoint, the study author notes that this can be harmful from a physiological point of view. One of the issues is having to rely more on artificial light while waking up.
SCIENCE
Health

5 Drinks to Help You Sleep—And 3 That Can Keep You Up at Night

You know you need sleep—at least seven hours a night, on average. But when bedtime rolls around, it's often tough to tuck in. There are things you still to do, like chores, social media scrolling, time with your family. And even when you actually make it under the covers at an optimal hour, sometimes you just lie there, waiting for sleep to happen while your mind is racing.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy