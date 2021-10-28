Share this article via email

Guy Hirsch, USA managing director and head of NFT at eToro, joined Cheddar to discuss the evolution of bitcoin into the mainstream 13 years after the white paper from the presumed pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto was published. Hirsch said there were several groundbreaking moments for the cryptocurrency, starting with the financial crisis of 2008, noting that people began seeking a solution to protect wealth, and bitcoin "gave people the confidence that it is an immutable ledger that no one can really hack or interfere with."

