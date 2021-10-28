Share this article via email

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bullying is one of the most painful things...

Cheddar News

How Bitcoin Became a Mainstream Asset 13 Years After White Paper Release

Guy Hirsch, USA managing director and head of NFT at eToro, joined Cheddar to discuss the evolution of bitcoin into the mainstream 13 years after the white paper from the presumed pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto was published. Hirsch said there were several groundbreaking moments for the cryptocurrency, starting with the financial crisis of 2008, noting that people began seeking a solution to protect wealth, and bitcoin "gave people the confidence that it is an immutable ledger that no one can really hack or interfere with."
CURRENCIES
TechCrunch

Instagram now lets all users share links in Stories via Link Stickers

The company says link sharing is helpful in many ways to accounts of all sizes and types, which is why it’s expanding access to enable everyone to share what they want in their Stories. In the past, link sharing has been largely used by creators and businesses to direct their viewers to a website to learn more about a product, read an article, sign up for a service and more.
CELL PHONES
dicebreaker.com

Skyraiders of Abarax lets GMs share secrets and show a changing world via app-assisted Living Tome

Skyraiders of Abarax, the latest project from Dragonlance author Tracy Hickman, launched its Kickstarter on October 26th and is already doing about as well as one would expect from a Dungeons & Dragons 5E-compatible setting swimming in capital-F fantasy aesthetic. One of the more intriguing features of the project is the addition of a digital app that powers what the tabletop RPG calls its Living Tome System.
VIDEO GAMES
doctorofcredit.com

Amazon Adds New Gifting Option Via Text or Email (No Address Needed)

Amazon has added a new option for gifting an item without knowing the recipient’s address. Simply gift it to their phone number or email address, and Amazon will message them to get the shipping information. They’ll also have the option to exchange it for an Amazon gift card. Direct Link...
INTERNET

