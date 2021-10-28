Don't Miss Award-Winning Bass Soloman Howard In SF Opera's Fidelio

"The Future," by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats (Stax Records/Concord)We're not sure what the future holds, but if it sounds anything like “The Future,” we're good.That's the title of the 11-track Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats' glorious new vintage R&B album, bursting at the seams with fresh coolness. It has a sound grounded in the past but not mimicking it, a fresh, modern-retro vibe that makes sense once you listen.“Gotta dig a lot of holes to get into something deep/Gotta sing a lot of soul to know how to feel it,” Rateliff sings on “Something Ain’t Right.”“The Future”...
