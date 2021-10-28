CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don't Miss Award-Winning Bass Soloman Howard In SF Opera's Fidelio

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAward-winning bass Soloman Howard talks to Black Renaissance host...

Review: SF Opera’s modern staging of Beethoven’s ‘Fidelio’ takes on the prison system

A new staging of Beethoven’s “Fidelio’’ opened at San Francisco Opera last week. While the opera was originally set in an 18th century prison, this production places the action in a modern prison setting, a rotating steel cage jammed with inmates and guards. The story revolves around Leonore, a young woman who has taken a job in the prison disguised as a man named Fidelio in order to search for her husband Florestan, a political prisoner close to death from torture and starvation.
Dallas Opera presents Opera's Greatest Hits

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Opera's Greatest Hits will feature famous arias and ensembles from Puccini’s Turandot; Verdi’s Aida, Rigoletto, Otello, and Macbeth; Mozart’s Don Giovanni and The Marriage of Figaro; Strauss’s Der Rosenkavalier; Boito’s Mefistofele; Handel’s Agrippina; Britten’s Peter Grimes; and more.
Brand Nubian DJ Stud Doogie Has Died

Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
Beethoven
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces presenters, performers for 36th Annual Induction Ceremony just days away

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame says they’ve officially made their list of presenters and performers taking the stage during the 36th Annual Induction Ceremony. And here’s the list:. Angela Bassett inducting Tina Turner, with performances by Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton, H.E.R., and Bryan Adams. Taylor...
Don’t Miss Raleigh’s Cinema in the Square

Lights, camera, action! Every Friday between October 15–November 12 we’re bringing you an evening of movie-musical fun at Moore Square for Cinema in the Square. Attendees will enjoy pre-show entertainment on theme with each movie before a full-length screening outside under the stars. The series is free & open to the public and food will be available for purchase on-site. SCHEDULE 6-7 PM: Pre-show entertainment 7-9 […]
Ephraim Sykes Joins Upcoming Off Broadway Musical ‘Black No More’

Ephraim Sykes, the Tony-nominated actor of Broadway’s Ain’t Too Proud and Hamilton, will join Brandon Victor Dixon, Lillias White and Walter Bobbie in the world premiere Off Broadway musical Black No More in January. Inspired by George S. Schuyler’s 1931 Afrofuturist novel set during the Harlem Renaissance, Black No More features music and lyrics by Tariq Trotter (also known as The Roots’ Black Thought), book by John Ridley (12 Years A Slave) and choreography by Bill T. Jones. Scott Elliott will direct. The New Group production will play a strictly limited engagement at The Pershing Square Signature Center from Jan. 11-Feb. 27,...
Burt Bacharach, Steven Sater album attracts Broadway stars

One of musical theater's most exciting new writing partnerships started with a breakup song.Composer Burt Bacharach and lyricist Steven Sater bonded while creating “Ready to Be Done With You,” cementing a collaboration that has now produced a 13-track concept album sung by some of Broadway s best.“It's just been a thrill ride for me and the thrill of a lifetime to work with Burt,” says Sater, the Tony-, Olivier- and Grammy-winner behind “Spring Awakening,” which paired his story and lyrics with music by Duncan Sheik.The still-to-be-staged musical is called “Some Lovers” and Broadway Records has released its clutch of...
Review: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats reach heights

"The Future," by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats (Stax Records/Concord)We're not sure what the future holds, but if it sounds anything like “The Future,” we're good.That's the title of the 11-track Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats' glorious new vintage R&B album, bursting at the seams with fresh coolness. It has a sound grounded in the past but not mimicking it, a fresh, modern-retro vibe that makes sense once you listen.“Gotta dig a lot of holes to get into something deep/Gotta sing a lot of soul to know how to feel it,” Rateliff sings on “Something Ain’t Right.”“The Future”...
