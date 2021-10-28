Don't Miss Award-Winning Bass Soloman Howard In SF Opera's Fidelio

Ephraim Sykes, the Tony-nominated actor of Broadway’s Ain’t Too Proud and Hamilton, will join Brandon Victor Dixon, Lillias White and Walter Bobbie in the world premiere Off Broadway musical Black No More in January. Inspired by George S. Schuyler’s 1931 Afrofuturist novel set during the Harlem Renaissance, Black No More features music and lyrics by Tariq Trotter (also known as The Roots’ Black Thought), book by John Ridley (12 Years A Slave) and choreography by Bill T. Jones. Scott Elliott will direct. The New Group production will play a strictly limited engagement at The Pershing Square Signature Center from Jan. 11-Feb. 27,...

