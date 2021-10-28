CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Reducing Friction Losses: New One-Stop Video Editing Application Maximizes Content Creators’ Efficiency and Creative Control

By Tasty Edits
Derrick
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Professional video editors save content creators on platforms like YouTube and TikTok massive amounts of...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ubergizmo

Instagram Will Make It Easier For Content Creators To Seek Sponsors

One of the ways Instagram content creators make money through the app is by seeking out sponsors who might pay them for posts. However, there is the question of how do these creators find sponsors in the first place? Cold calling might help, but we imagine it might be better if there was an easier way.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Editing#Content Creators#Startup#Video Editor#Tiktok#Tasty Edits
dotesports.com

PUBG: New State will have two partner programs for content creators

PUBG: New State will be released globally on Nov. 11. The game has already crossed 50 million pre-registrations and is set to become the next hit mobile game. With this, a lot of content creators will shift to the game and some new ones will emerge. For them, Krafton will be launching two partner programs—the A-SQUAD and the Hall of Fame.
VIDEO GAMES
martechseries.com

Shutterstock Introduces New Workflow Applications, Data-Enabled Features and Flexible Subscriptions To Transform The Customer Creative Journey

Shutterstock launches two workflow applications for Enterprise customers, Music Match Tool, and a new eCommerce mixed-asset subscription, FLEX 25, that helps customers discover, plan and collaborate faster in their creative journey. Shutterstock, Inc., a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and applications for brands, businesses and media...
SOFTWARE
Gadget Flow

Lumashot all-in-one video kit helps you shoot and edit incredible videos in seconds

Get everything you need to create videos like a pro in seconds with the Lumashot all-in-one video kit. Helping you shoot and edit amazing videos, this all-in-one instant video kit works alongside an editing app so you can create videos on the go. Furthermore, this compact video kit has all the tools you need to make engaging videos. Firstly, it comes with Instapod, which is a tripod that sets and packs itself up so you don’t have to. Additionally, you’ll get Magic Mic. This is a tiny one-button wireless microphone that delivers professional sound. There’s also the remote-controlled Autocue feature that lets you read what you want to say on your phone as you record, giving you added confidence. Finally, you get FastTrack, the editing app that simplifies and speeds up the video editing process. All in all, this lets you turn shots into engaging content in minutes—instead of hours.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Youtube
Axios

Social Content Creator

This is not clickbait. We promise. So. You’re a Social Content Creator. Let’s see if we’ve got this right: You move fast. You riff on cultural references and memes that last as long as great sushi. You have a sense of humor. You’re a one-person social machine: you come up with ideas, sell the ideas and execute the ideas. But you also welcome collaboration with other creatives and plussing-up each other’s ideas.
INTERNET
outsidebusinessjournal.com

This new tool helps creatives make outdoor content more responsibly

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Recreate Responsibly Coalition, an activist group made up of more than 1,600 businesses, agencies, and nonprofits, today announced the launch of its #CreateResponsibly initiative, which asks media creators and artists to increase their awareness of responsible outdoor habits in order to produce content with less harm to the environment.
TOURISM
dotesports.com

100 Thieves signs Will Neff as a content creator

Popular streamer Will Neff will join 100 Thieves, the organization announced today. Will Neff is the latest addition to 100 Thieves’ ever-expanding roster of content creators. Will Neff is a variety streamer on Twitch, as well as a host for G4TV. The media personality is also a former Buzzfeed host...
VIDEO GAMES
Network World

Startup gives IT control of GPU pools to maximize their use

Among the greatest component shortages bedeviling everyone is that of GPUs, both from Nvidia and AMD. GPUs are used in Bitcoin farming, and with massive farms around the world gobbling up every GPU card, getting one is nigh impossible or prohibitively expense. So customers need to squeeze every last cycle...
SOFTWARE
imdb.com

‘Veneno,’ ‘Paquita Salas’ Creators Los Javis Launch New Independent Global Production Label, Suma Content (Exclusive)

Spanish showrunners Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, popularly known as Los Javis, are launching Suma Content, a new, Madrid-based but internationally operating independent production company which will replace their current, smaller label, Suma Latina. The pair are already superstars in Spain and their star is rising abroad. They’re responsible for...
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Try these iPhone secret codes to unlock hidden features in iOS 15

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: Amazon Black Friday deals, $189 AirPods Pro, $179 Roomba, $25 Fire TV Stick 4K, more It may come as a surprise to many, but there are several hidden iPhone codes that have been part of the iOS user experience for years now. And though most users might find these secret codes more intriguing than useful, some actually bring some interesting utility to the table. Again, these secret iPhone codes aren’t exclusive to iOS 15. But seeing as how iOS 15 was released just a few weeks ago, we’d be remiss if we didn’t briefly highlight some of the...
CELL PHONES
tv-eh.com

Former Entertainment One executives launch new Canadian-based content indie Blink Studios with Endeavor Content as lead strategic investor

Veteran executives John Morayniss (above), Patrice Theroux, Jeff Lynas and Nelson Kuo-Lee have reunited to launch a new content venture, BLINK STUDIOS with Endeavor Content as its anchor investor and lead strategic partner. Headquartered in Toronto with offices in Los Angeles, BLINK STUDIOS will operate as a full-service indie studio focused on the development, production and monetization of premium scripted and unscripted content for a global market. As part of Endeavor Content’s strategic relationship with BLINK STUDIOS, Endeavor Content will be BLINK STUDIOS’ priority distribution partner on a worldwide basis.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy