In our detailed review, the basic version of the new Dell XPS 15 did not leave a particularly good impression. The Core i5-11400H that is used comes from the current Intel Tiger Lake generation and also offers sufficient performance for most applications with its six cores. However, the Turbo capabilities are very disappointing, despite the powerful cooling that is identical to that of the faster models of the XPS 15 with a dedicated graphics card. Not even the nominal 45 watts are available. During constant CPU load, only about 38 watts are available, and in combined load situations (CPU & iGPU) it is only 34 watts. Even the optional Ultra Performance mode hardly changes anything here, so it is fairly unnecessary. On the other hand, at least the fans remain turned off or very quiet in many situations.

