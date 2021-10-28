CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

2 people injured after a two-vehicle accident in North Knox County (Knoxville, TN)

On Wednesday morning, a two-vehicle accident caused injuries to two people in North Knox County.

As per the initial information, the serious head-on crash took place in North Knox County. Just before 8 a.m. a Toyota Tacoma was heading west on East Emory Road approaching Crown Road when it ran off the roadway.

2 people injured after a two-vehicle accident in North Knox County

October 28, 2021

A 52-year-old woman killed after being hit twice on Interstate 5 (Bellingham, WA)

A 52-year-old Mount Vernon woman lost her life following a crash on Interstate 5. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the accident scene at around 10:50 p.m. north of State Street and Ohio Street. The preliminary reports showed that a Mount Vernon woman driving a 2001 Toyota Sienna was southbound on the freeway when she failed to maintain control of the vehicle and hit a concrete Jersey barrier on the left shoulder.
BELLINGHAM, WA
35-year-old Chelsea L Johnson dead after a crash on I-82 south of Tri-Cities (Kennewick, WA)

On Monday, 35-year-old Chelsea L Johnson lost her life following a rollover crash on Interstate 82. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place about 14 miles south of Kennewick a little before 6 p.m. The early reports showed that Chelsea L Johnson from Redmond was traveling north on the interstate when she failed to maintain control of her 2008 Chevy Impala.
KENNEWICK, WA
A hit-and-run crash injured 2 people in Richland (Richland, WA)

On Sunday evening, two-people suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle accident in Richland. As per the initial information, the three-vehicle pile-up took place on State Route 240 near Duportail Road shortly after 6:20 p.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that the hit-and-run suspect was westbound on 240 when they crashed into a car traveling in the same direction pushing it into the Jersey barrier. The car then rolled and collided with another car.
RICHLAND, WA
