Calvert County, MD

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Calvert by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-29 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-30 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Calvert COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 3 PM PDT this afternoon, around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Minor tidal overflow flooding of one to two feet above ground level is possible, possibly impacting parking lots, parks, and roads, with only isolated road closures expected.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Prentiss, Tishomingo by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Prentiss; Tishomingo FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Tishomingo and Prentiss Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Tallahatchie by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Tallahatchie FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...Tallahatchie County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Portions of West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this morning. For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
Chesapeake Beach, MD
North Beach, MD
Calvert County, MD
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Phillips FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Coahoma and Quitman Counties. In Arkansas, Phillips County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 7 AM CDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide occurs at 4:54 PM CDT.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Ventura County Coastal Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:20:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Ventura County Coastal Valleys; Ventura County Interior Valleys DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Ventura County Interior Valleys and Ventura County Coastal Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Very low visibility will create dangerous driving conditions. Roadways that may be affected include Highways 23, 101, 118, and 126.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Coahoma, Quitman by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Coahoma; Quitman FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Coahoma and Quitman Counties. In Arkansas, Phillips County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
COAHOMA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 7 AM CDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide occurs at 4:54 PM CDT.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 03:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you have plants, small trees or other tender vegetation which could be harmed by a freeze, take the time now to protect them. Potted plants normally left outdoors should be covered or brought inside away from the cold. Also be sure to bring your small pets indoors. Outdoor pets should have a warm, dry shelter with sufficient food and fresh water. Target Area: Ottawa FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Ottawa, Delaware, Cherokee, Adair and Sequoyah Counties. In Arkansas, Benton, Washington AR and Crawford Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...These conditions will kill plants and and other tender vegetation that are left outdoors or unprotected.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...From 10 AM EDT this morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 04:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-05 14:43:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this morning at 1130 AM PDT. Target Area: Mason The National Weather Service in Seattle WA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .Periods of moderate to heavy rain will drive the Skokomish River above flood stage today. The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a * Flood Warning for the Skokomish River At Potlatch. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 3:00 AM PDT Thursday the stage was 16.3 feet. * Flood stage is 16.5 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early this morning to a crest of 16.7 feet today. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday. * Impact...At 16.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause widespread flooding of pasture lands, with water flowing quickly over West Bourgault Road and Skokomish Valley Road. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.7 feet on 01/04/2003.
MASON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 03:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you have plants, small trees or other tender vegetation which could be harmed by a freeze, take the time now to protect them. Potted plants normally left outdoors should be covered or brought inside away from the cold. Also be sure to bring your small pets indoors. Outdoor pets should have a warm, dry shelter with sufficient food and fresh water. Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Delaware; Haskell; Latimer; Le Flore; Pushmataha; Sequoyah FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees this morning in a few low lying, sheltered areas. More widespread sub-freezing temperatures are likely tonight into Friday morning. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma and northwest and west central Arkansas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning...and from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...These conditions will kill plants and other tender vegetation that are left outdoors or unprotected.
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Coast; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Trinity; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity; Southwestern Humboldt WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southern Trinity, Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Trinity and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coahoma, Quitman by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 03:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Coahoma; Quitman FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Coahoma and Quitman Counties. In Arkansas, Phillips County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
COAHOMA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that tidal overflow flooding is expected. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Target Area: South Washington Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Tidal overflow flooding expected. * WHERE...South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 4 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding, up to one foot above ground level, during high tides is expected in the low lying areas near bays, sloughs, and the lower reaches of the coastal rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Similar conditions in the past have resulted in minor flooding in Raymond, on Highway 101 near South Bend, and/or minor erosion on Highway 105 near North Cove.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you have plants, small trees or other tender vegetation which could be harmed by a freeze, take the time now to protect them. Potted plants normally left outdoors should be covered or brought inside away from the cold. Also be sure to bring your small pets indoors. Outdoor pets should have a warm, dry shelter with sufficient food and fresh water. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Sebastian; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees this morning in a few low lying, sheltered areas. More widespread sub-freezing temperatures are likely tonight into Friday morning. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma and northwest and west central Arkansas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning...and from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...These conditions will kill plants and other tender vegetation that are left outdoors or unprotected.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be sure to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. Make sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Surprise Valley California WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR PYRAMID LAKE * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph along wind prone sections of US-395. * WHERE...Surprise Valley California, Lassen-Eastern Plumas- Eastern Sierra Counties and Northern Washoe County. * WHEN...From 5 AM early this morning to 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Hazardous cross winds are possible particularly for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs and weakened or burned trees could be blown down. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are expected along US-395 between Susanville and Doyle to near the CA/NV state line. Strongest winds expected this morning into the early afternoon.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Ventura County Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-05 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Ventura County Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A high tide of 6.8 feet is expected around 9:47 AM PDT Friday morning. Pooling of sea water will be possible around this high tide at beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal ranges. Minor beach erosion is also possible. No significant damage is expected.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 03:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you have plants, small trees or other tender vegetation which could be harmed by a freeze, take the time now to protect them. Potted plants normally left outdoors should be covered or brought inside away from the cold. Also be sure to bring your small pets indoors. Outdoor pets should have a warm, dry shelter with sufficient food and fresh water. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Sebastian; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees this morning in a few low lying, sheltered areas. More widespread sub-freezing temperatures are likely tonight into Friday morning. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma and northwest and west central Arkansas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning...and from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...These conditions will kill plants and other tender vegetation that are left outdoors or unprotected.
BENTON COUNTY, AR

