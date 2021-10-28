Coastal Flood Warning issued for Calvert by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 04:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-05 14:43:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this morning at 1130 AM PDT. Target Area: Mason The National Weather Service in Seattle WA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .Periods of moderate to heavy rain will drive the Skokomish River above flood stage today. The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a * Flood Warning for the Skokomish River At Potlatch. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 3:00 AM PDT Thursday the stage was 16.3 feet. * Flood stage is 16.5 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early this morning to a crest of 16.7 feet today. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday. * Impact...At 16.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause widespread flooding of pasture lands, with water flowing quickly over West Bourgault Road and Skokomish Valley Road. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.7 feet on 01/04/2003.

MASON COUNTY, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO