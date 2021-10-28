CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County, MD

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Calvert by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-28 11:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-28 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Calvert COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM EDT FRIDAY COASTAL FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected around times of high tide along the Atlantic coast. For the Coastal Flood Watch, significant coastal flooding possible around times of high tide along the Atlantic coast. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents at all area beaches through the weekend. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida coastal locations. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to 7 AM EDT Friday. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Friday morning through Sunday evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Shoreline erosion may occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 10 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Vulnerable causeways to and from local beaches may experience minor coastal flooding. Low-lying roads and locations along the Intracoastal Waterway and adjacent tidal creeks may observe minor coastal flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Springmaid Pier at Myrtle Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 8.5 ft, Major 10.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/07 AM 7.2 1.6 0.4 3 Minor 04/08 PM 6.7 1.1 0.6 2-3 None 05/08 AM 7.5 1.9 0.4 2-3 Minor 05/08 PM 6.6 1.0 0.6 3 None 06/09 AM 7.9 2.3 0.8 4 Minor 06/09 PM 6.4 0.8 0.7 4 None
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.5 to 7.7 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Coastal Colleton and Charleston Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...This will result in some roads becoming impassable and minor flooding of properties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 7:58 AM today at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/08 AM 7.6 1.8 0.8 N/A Moderate 04/08 PM 7.4 1.6 1.2 N/A Minor 05/09 AM 8.0 2.2 0.9 N/A Major 05/09 PM 7.4 1.6 1.3 N/A Minor 06/10 AM 8.6 2.8 1.4 N/A Major 06/10 PM 7.6 1.8 1.7 N/A Moderate
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...From 10 AM EDT this morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc, Yalobusha by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw; Itawamba; Lee; Monroe; Pontotoc; Yalobusha FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Pontotoc, Lee MS, Itawamba, Yalobusha, Calhoun, Chickasaw and Monroe Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Tallahatchie by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Tallahatchie FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...Tallahatchie County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 7 AM CDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide occurs at 4:54 PM CDT.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Jewell, Phillips, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 04:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Jewell; Phillips; Smith DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility of one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central, east central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...From 4 AM to noon CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Ventura County Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:20:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Ventura County Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast and Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Very low visibility will create dangerous driving conditions. Roadways that may be affected include the Pacific Coast Highway and Highways 33, 101, and 126.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR LAKE TAHOE * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Waves 1 to 4 feet on the northeast side of the lake. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (9.4 to 9.6 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Fort Pulaski). * WHERE...Beaufort, Coastal Jasper, and coastal southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Saltwater inundation will impact some roads, including Highway 80 to Tybee Island. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 8:06 AM today at Fort Pulaski. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Fort Pulaski GA MLLW Categories - Minor 9.5 ft, Moderate 10.0 ft, Major 10.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.0 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/08 AM 9.5 2.0 0.9 N/A Minor 04/08 PM 9.4 1.9 1.3 N/A None 05/09 AM 10.1 2.6 1.1 N/A Moderate 05/09 PM 9.5 2.0 1.5 N/A Minor 06/10 AM 10.6 3.1 1.5 N/A Major 06/10 PM 9.5 2.0 1.7 N/A Minor
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty by NWS

BRYAN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Beaufort, Coastal Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Jasper COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (9.4 to 9.6 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Fort Pulaski). * WHERE...Beaufort, Coastal Jasper, and coastal southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Saltwater inundation will impact some roads, including Highway 80 to Tybee Island. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 8:06 AM today at Fort Pulaski. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Fort Pulaski GA MLLW Categories - Minor 9.5 ft, Moderate 10.0 ft, Major 10.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.0 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/08 AM 9.5 2.0 0.9 N/A Minor 04/08 PM 9.4 1.9 1.3 N/A None 05/09 AM 10.1 2.6 1.1 N/A Moderate 05/09 PM 9.5 2.0 1.5 N/A Minor 06/10 AM 10.6 3.1 1.5 N/A Major 06/10 PM 9.5 2.0 1.7 N/A Minor
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Beaufort, Coastal Jasper by NWS

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be sure to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. Make sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Surprise Valley California WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR PYRAMID LAKE * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph along wind prone sections of US-395. * WHERE...Surprise Valley California, Lassen-Eastern Plumas- Eastern Sierra Counties and Northern Washoe County. * WHEN...From 5 AM early this morning to 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Hazardous cross winds are possible particularly for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs and weakened or burned trees could be blown down. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are expected along US-395 between Susanville and Doyle to near the CA/NV state line. Strongest winds expected this morning into the early afternoon.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County South Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:20:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-05 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Santa Barbara County South Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. For the Wind Advisory, areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County South Coast. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this morning. For the Wind Advisory, until 6 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles on Highways 101 and 154. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Very low visibility will create dangerous driving conditions.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County South Coast by NWS

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

