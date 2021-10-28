CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Fairfax, Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park, Stafford by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-29 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...From 10 AM EDT this morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Phillips FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Coahoma and Quitman Counties. In Arkansas, Phillips County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 03:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you have plants, small trees or other tender vegetation which could be harmed by a freeze, take the time now to protect them. Potted plants normally left outdoors should be covered or brought inside away from the cold. Also be sure to bring your small pets indoors. Outdoor pets should have a warm, dry shelter with sufficient food and fresh water. Target Area: Ottawa FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Ottawa, Delaware, Cherokee, Adair and Sequoyah Counties. In Arkansas, Benton, Washington AR and Crawford Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...These conditions will kill plants and and other tender vegetation that are left outdoors or unprotected.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Coahoma, Quitman by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Coahoma; Quitman FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Coahoma and Quitman Counties. In Arkansas, Phillips County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
COAHOMA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Clark, Cleveland, Dallas, Lincoln, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Clark; Cleveland; Dallas; Lincoln; Pike FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures are likely Friday morning. * WHERE: Lincoln, Cleveland, Dallas, Clark and Pike Counties. * WHEN: From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS: Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Prentiss, Tishomingo by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Prentiss; Tishomingo FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Tishomingo and Prentiss Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.5 to 7.7 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Coastal Colleton and Charleston Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...This will result in some roads becoming impassable and minor flooding of properties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 7:58 AM today at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/08 AM 7.6 1.8 0.8 N/A Moderate 04/08 PM 7.4 1.6 1.2 N/A Minor 05/09 AM 8.0 2.2 0.9 N/A Major 05/09 PM 7.4 1.6 1.3 N/A Minor 06/10 AM 8.6 2.8 1.4 N/A Major 06/10 PM 7.6 1.8 1.7 N/A Moderate
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be sure to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. Make sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Surprise Valley California WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR PYRAMID LAKE * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph along wind prone sections of US-395. * WHERE...Surprise Valley California, Lassen-Eastern Plumas- Eastern Sierra Counties and Northern Washoe County. * WHEN...From 5 AM early this morning to 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Hazardous cross winds are possible particularly for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs and weakened or burned trees could be blown down. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are expected along US-395 between Susanville and Doyle to near the CA/NV state line. Strongest winds expected this morning into the early afternoon.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 03:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Portions of West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this morning. For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that tidal overflow flooding is expected. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Target Area: South Washington Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Tidal overflow flooding expected. * WHERE...South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 4 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding, up to one foot above ground level, during high tides is expected in the low lying areas near bays, sloughs, and the lower reaches of the coastal rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Similar conditions in the past have resulted in minor flooding in Raymond, on Highway 101 near South Bend, and/or minor erosion on Highway 105 near North Cove.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Beaufort, Coastal Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Jasper COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (9.4 to 9.6 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Fort Pulaski). * WHERE...Beaufort, Coastal Jasper, and coastal southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Saltwater inundation will impact some roads, including Highway 80 to Tybee Island. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 8:06 AM today at Fort Pulaski. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Fort Pulaski GA MLLW Categories - Minor 9.5 ft, Moderate 10.0 ft, Major 10.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.0 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/08 AM 9.5 2.0 0.9 N/A Minor 04/08 PM 9.4 1.9 1.3 N/A None 05/09 AM 10.1 2.6 1.1 N/A Moderate 05/09 PM 9.5 2.0 1.5 N/A Minor 06/10 AM 10.6 3.1 1.5 N/A Major 06/10 PM 9.5 2.0 1.7 N/A Minor
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Beaufort, Coastal Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Jasper COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (9.4 to 9.6 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Fort Pulaski). * WHERE...Beaufort, Coastal Jasper, and coastal southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Saltwater inundation will impact some roads, including Highway 80 to Tybee Island. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 8:06 AM today at Fort Pulaski. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Fort Pulaski GA MLLW Categories - Minor 9.5 ft, Moderate 10.0 ft, Major 10.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.0 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/08 AM 9.5 2.0 0.9 N/A Minor 04/08 PM 9.4 1.9 1.3 N/A None 05/09 AM 10.1 2.6 1.1 N/A Moderate 05/09 PM 9.5 2.0 1.5 N/A Minor 06/10 AM 10.6 3.1 1.5 N/A Major 06/10 PM 9.5 2.0 1.7 N/A Minor
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Beaufort, Coastal Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Jasper COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (9.4 to 9.6 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Fort Pulaski). * WHERE...Beaufort, Coastal Jasper, and coastal southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Saltwater inundation will impact some roads, including Highway 80 to Tybee Island. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 8:06 AM today at Fort Pulaski. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Fort Pulaski GA MLLW Categories - Minor 9.5 ft, Moderate 10.0 ft, Major 10.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.0 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/08 AM 9.5 2.0 0.9 N/A Minor 04/08 PM 9.4 1.9 1.3 N/A None 05/09 AM 10.1 2.6 1.1 N/A Moderate 05/09 PM 9.5 2.0 1.5 N/A Minor 06/10 AM 10.6 3.1 1.5 N/A Major 06/10 PM 9.5 2.0 1.7 N/A Minor
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Graham, Norton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 03:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Graham; Norton Areas of Fog Across Parts of Western Kansas Fog, some locally dense, will affect Norton and Graham counties through sunrise or shortly thereafter. Visibility may be as low as one quarter mile at times. Be prepared for rapid changing visibility over short distances.
GRAHAM COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for North Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that tidal overflow flooding is expected. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Target Area: North Oregon Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Tidal overflow flooding expected. * WHERE...North Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 4 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding, up to one foot above ground level, during high tides is expected in the low lying areas near bays, sloughs, and the lower reaches of the coastal rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Similar conditions in the past have resulted in minor flooding on Highway 101 near Seaside, Nehalem, and/or Tillamook. Water has covered parts of Frazier Rd, Miami Foley Rd at milepost 1, and the intersection near Alderbrook and Possetti road. There has also been flooding in the town of Rockaway Beach.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 08:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Tompkins The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New York Cayuga Lake At Ithaca affecting Tompkins County. For the Finger Lakes/seneca/oswego River...including Nedrow, Ithaca, Auburn, Ithaca, Geneva, Oneida, Liverpool, Auburn...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cayuga Lake At Ithaca. * Until further notice. * At 6:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 384.7 feet. * Flood stage is 383.5 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum lake stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 AM EDT Thursday was 384.7 feet. * Forecast...The lake is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 384.7 feet. * Impact...At 385.0 feet, Significant flooding occurs around the lake. This level is approximately the same as the April 1916 and March 1936 floods. Wind waves will cause unusual land erosion and damage docks.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (9.4 to 9.6 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Fort Pulaski). * WHERE...Beaufort, Coastal Jasper, and coastal southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Saltwater inundation will impact some roads, including Highway 80 to Tybee Island. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 8:06 AM today at Fort Pulaski. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Fort Pulaski GA MLLW Categories - Minor 9.5 ft, Moderate 10.0 ft, Major 10.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.0 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/08 AM 9.5 2.0 0.9 N/A Minor 04/08 PM 9.4 1.9 1.3 N/A None 05/09 AM 10.1 2.6 1.1 N/A Moderate 05/09 PM 9.5 2.0 1.5 N/A Minor 06/10 AM 10.6 3.1 1.5 N/A Major 06/10 PM 9.5 2.0 1.7 N/A Minor
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (9.4 to 9.6 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Fort Pulaski). * WHERE...Beaufort, Coastal Jasper, and coastal southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Saltwater inundation will impact some roads, including Highway 80 to Tybee Island. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 8:06 AM today at Fort Pulaski. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Fort Pulaski GA MLLW Categories - Minor 9.5 ft, Moderate 10.0 ft, Major 10.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.0 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/08 AM 9.5 2.0 0.9 N/A Minor 04/08 PM 9.4 1.9 1.3 N/A None 05/09 AM 10.1 2.6 1.1 N/A Moderate 05/09 PM 9.5 2.0 1.5 N/A Minor 06/10 AM 10.6 3.1 1.5 N/A Major 06/10 PM 9.5 2.0 1.7 N/A Minor
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Choctaw, Pittsburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you have plants, small trees or other tender vegetation which could be harmed by a freeze, take the time now to protect them. Potted plants normally left outdoors should be covered or brought inside away from the cold. Also be sure to bring your small pets indoors. Outdoor pets should have a warm, dry shelter with sufficient food and fresh water. Target Area: Choctaw; Pittsburg FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Choctaw and Pittsburg Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...These conditions will kill plants and other tender vegetation that are left outdoors or unprotected.
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you have plants, small trees or other tender vegetation which could be harmed by a freeze, take the time now to protect them. Potted plants normally left outdoors should be covered or brought inside away from the cold. Also be sure to bring your small pets indoors. Outdoor pets should have a warm, dry shelter with sufficient food and fresh water. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Sebastian; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees this morning in a few low lying, sheltered areas. More widespread sub-freezing temperatures are likely tonight into Friday morning. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma and northwest and west central Arkansas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning...and from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...These conditions will kill plants and other tender vegetation that are left outdoors or unprotected.
BENTON COUNTY, AR

