A woman who says she was permanently disabled after riding a roller coaster is now suing the owner of an Ohio theme park. Darian Young, of Muncie, Indiana, said in the lawsuit that she rode the Adventure Express roller coaster at Kings Island in October 2019. While riding the wooden coaster, she was “severely slammed around and thrown around,” which led to severe injuries, she said in the lawsuit.

OHIO STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO