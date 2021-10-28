‘I can’t wait to see the life in here’

Pastor Andy Heis is seen Wednesday afternoon in the Desperation Church auditorium, formerly the Cullman Civic Center. By Amanda Shavers

Desperation Church’s new building — the old Cullman Civic Center — is a project 11 years in the making, although the renovation of the space took about 18 months of that time.

“We’ve been waiting 11 years to have our own really nice space,” said Pastor Andy Heis.

The non-denominational church added on about 10,000 more square feet to the building, which was about 33,000 square feet when Desperation Church bought the building from the city in 2019.

The renovated space includes a coffee shop, the DC Cafe, indoor play space for children, meeting space for the community and a sanctuary that can seat about 1,000 people. Behind the scenes, one of the former racquet ball courts has been transformed into a “green room” and staff meeting space, and there are also broadcast and production rooms to send the church services out across the globe. The reception area for the children’s Sunday school rooms features a train design, an homage to Cullman’s train depot.

Heis said he envisioned a space that was all about community. “We do not want to be a church that sits inside four walls,” he said. One cornerstone of the ministry at Desperation Church has been community service.

The first Saturday of each month, Desperation Church serves communities in its four area locations — Cullman, Hayden, Jasper, and Arab. Through First Saturday Serve, Desperation Church has served more than 7,000 hours this year. In 2021, it served more than 44,000 people through various projects as simple as providing lunch, to partnerships with local non-profits, food bank initiatives and providing resources for single parents, the at-risk, and the elderly. Giving Hope, a Christmas initiative, provided Christmas last year for 648 children referred from local school and non-profit organizations and its reach is expected to grow this Christmas season.

“What’s the point of being a church if you’re not out in the community?” said Heis. “Church is not about a building, it’s about people. I can’t wait to see the life in here. Our whole goal is to be a life-giving church.”

It’s that same spirit that drove the design of the church’s new space. The floor to ceiling windows, cafe tables and cozy seating arrangements in the lobby are all designed to be welcoming to the community.

According to a church announcement of the opening of the new building, “Our space is open to everyone -- bring your book club, your coffee club, or your workplace team. This is a great meeting space for organizations and community groups. DC wants to be your place to make meaningful connections and grow in relationships.”

“I wanted people to come sit, talk, laugh and cry together in these chairs,” said Heiss. “We wanted to make it a place for people to come hang out.”

The church will cut the ribbon on its new space on Nov. 4 and hold a grand opening on Nov. 7. Despite all the things that still need to be done before it’s completely finished, Heis is ready to welcome people in. “I’m excited. I can’t wait for people to see it,” he said.

“We give families and individuals of all ages a sense of community to journey through life,” the church announcement said. “We provide an atmosphere of love and a place for families and individuals to grow and live their best life possible. It’s a place to grow in faith, learn more about Jesus, and discover what it means to live a life of fulfillment. Desperation Church provides fun programs and activities from dedication to graduation that teach our children to Love God, Be Kind, Pray Big, and Have Fun. DC has approximately 350 children and students ages 0 through 12th grade participating in activities and flourishing in our communities.”

Desperation will continue to use the building across from Depot Park where it’s been since the church began in 2010. That building will be used as a student center and college campus. Desperation College, through partnership with Southeastern University, offers accredited bachelors degrees to prepare individuals for a career in ministry.