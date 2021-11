CROCKETT – Crockett City Council held a regular meeting on Monday, November 1 to take action on a short list of agenda items. Crockett Mayor, Dr. Ianthia Fisher, called the meeting to order, and after an invocation and pledge, took a moment to praise the efforts to move the city’s regular Halloween celebration to the newly renovated city parking lot on 5th Street. “At 5:00 it looked like there may not be many participants this year, but by 5:15 it started filling up,” said Dr. Fisher. She thanked those who organized and participated in the event and provided such a safe environment for local children.

CROCKETT, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO