ST. LOUIS — Kids ages 5-11 years old now have the green light to get a COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the CDC gave the final OK for a kid-sized dose of the Pfizer shot. It's about a third of the amount of an adult-sized dose. The shot is a series of two doses, three weeks apart. This now means about 28 million more kids are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine across the country.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO