Saint Louis, MO

Trash and burn: Big brands’ new plastic waste plan

By Joe Brock, Yuddy Cahya Budiman, John Geddie, Valerie Volcovici
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAKARTA — The global consumer goods industry’s plans for dealing with the vast plastic waste it generates can be seen here in a landfill on the outskirts of Indonesia’s capital, where a swarm of excavators tears into stinking mountains of garbage. These machines are unearthing rubbish to provide fuel...

www.stltoday.com

IBTimes

Oil-rich UAE To Burn Waste To Make Power

With rubbish piling up in the desert, the United Arab Emirates has found a new way to get rid of its trash -- incinerators that will turn it into electricity. The UAE, one of the world's top oil exporters, is building the Gulf region's first waste-to-power plants to ease its chronic trash problem and, at the same time, its reliance on gas-fuelled electricity stations.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Fiddling with plastics while the planet burns

In his justifiably bleak piece (Capitalism is killing the planet – it’s time to stop buying into our own destruction, 30 October), George Monbiot claims that the existential crisis facing humanity has arisen in spite of our “greater intelligence” and “highly evolved consciousness”. In this aspect of his argument, he is wrong. Consciousness is an evolutionary process and, in terms of how far we have progressed, we are still in our infancy. As a result, we are not yet able to see the bigger picture and our place not only in the world but in the cosmos. We cannot think much beyond our next car, meal or overseas holiday – all of them contributors to systemic environmental collapse.
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

A Filipino company is turning plastic waste into building materials

'The Plastic Flamingo' is a group of recyclers in the Philippines who turn items of plastic waste into building materials. The company's 'eco-lumber' can be used for fencing, decking or to even make disaster-relief shelters. It's made from waste like bottles, single-use sachets and snack food wrappers. A group of...
ENVIRONMENT
Pueblo Chieftain

Here's how a new Pueblo company plans to recycle tons of local plastic waste

A new startup company plans to help reduce some of Pueblo's waste plastic and reuse it in a product that makes roads stronger and less expensive. Ecologic Materials Corp. is setting up shop at 1107 S. Santa Fe Ave. in a 1950s building that has sat vacant for some time. The company is currently recycling shrink wrap plastic that is used to secure products to pallets during shipping.
PUEBLO, CO
designboom.com

the plastic flamingo cleans, shreds + turns ocean plastic waste into construction planks

THE PLASTIC FLAMINGO – RECYCLING PLASTIC INTO ECO-LUMBERS. founded in 2019 and also known as the plaf, the plastic flamingo is a social enterprise that collects and transforms plastics in the philippines into better products. the group of recyclers aims to fight the country’s plastic waste crisis — the philippines is the third-biggest polluter in the world — by turning bottles, soft plastics, and sachets into planks that can be used as a building material.
ENVIRONMENT
TIME

A Methane Pledge Is the First Good News Out of COP26. Nothing Else Will Be as Easy

Tuesday’s announcement that more than 100 countries have joined a U.S. and E.U.-led coalition to cut 30% of methane emissions by 2030 injected a welcome burst of energy into the COP 26 meetings in Glasgow after Monday’s lackluster launch. Despite the fact that the world’s biggest methane emitters —China, Russia and India, which together contribute 35% of methane emissions—have not signed on, it’s a significant step that could go a long way toward meeting the climate conference’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Methane, which comes from landfills, agriculture and the energy industry, is the second-largest contributor to global warming after carbon dioxide and is responsible for more than a quarter of current global warming, says Ilissa Ocko, senior climate scientist at the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF). “Cutting methane is the fastest, most effective way to slow down warming now.” The pledged reductions alone would slash warming projections by 0.2°C, according to the United Nations Global Methane Assessment .
ENVIRONMENT
theiet.org

Plants from plastics: circular recycling of polymer waste

Bio-based polymers could be transformed into fertiliser using a pioneering circular system derived by scientists at the Tokyo Institute of Technology. Plastics have taken the world by storm over the last century, finding applications in virtually every aspect of our lives. However, the rise of these synthetic polymers, which form the basis of plastics, has contributed to many serious environmental issues. The worst of these is the excessive use of petrochemical compounds and the disposal of non-biodegradable materials without recycling; only 14 per cent of all plastic waste is recycled, which hardly puts a dent in the problem.
ENVIRONMENT
boisestatepublicradio.org

Plastic is the new coal, report finds

In the next decade, plastic will emit more climate-changing greenhouse gases than coal-fired power plants. That’s according to a new report by the group Beyond Plastics. They’ve analyzed 10 stages of plastics production, use and disposal. Judith Enck, a former regional Environmental Protection Agency administrator and president of Beyond Plastics,...
ENVIRONMENT
albuquerquenews.net

China cuts down magnesium production, disrupts Europe's car industry

POREG (Policy Research Group) reported that China that manufactures more than 95 per cent of Europe's magnesium requirements, has cut back on production leading to considerable disquiet in the European Union (EU), as magnesium is vital to sectors such as cars, aircraft, and electronics. At the recent EU leaders' summit...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Cop26: 40 nations back clean technology plan to help developing world hit net zero

A new plan to help deliver clean and affordable technology across the world by 2030 is being hailed as another Cop26 milestone by Boris Johnson.A total of 40 nations are backing the ‘Glasgow Breakthroughs’, to give developing countries access to the innovation and tools needed to make the shift to net zero carbon emissions.Downing Street believes the initiative can create 20 million new jobs globally and add over $16 trillion to the economies of both emerging and advanced economies.It will cover: clean power, zero emission road vehicles, near-zero emission steel production, low carbon hydrogen and climate-resilient and sustainable agriculture.By...
WORLD
aiche.org

Mike Levy on Waste Plastic

Mike Levy is a Senior Associate at First Environment, Inc., a member of the steering committee for the 3rd Global Symposium on Waste Plastic, and a keynote speaker at the conference. He will be presenting "Circular Economy Standards Development Update – How Will the Plastics Industry be Impacted?”. We caught...
ENVIRONMENT
Design Milk

Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse Hopes to Turn the Tide Against Plastic Waste

With the majority of press surrounding Microsoft’s recent Surface event focused upon the company’s intriguing more-than-meets-the-eye flagship laptop, the Surface Laptop Studio, alongside other 2-in-1 form factors reflective of the company’s commitment to convertible computing devices it was easy to miss the reveal of a smaller accessory – an eco-design conceived to reuse plastic detritus collected from the ocean and turn it into a point and click peripheral, the Ocean Plastic Mouse.
ENVIRONMENT
The Atlantic

We’re Heading Straight for a Demi-Armageddon

The COP26 international climate-change negotiations have just begun in Glasgow, Scotland, and the vibes are … ambivalent. The leaders of Russia and China haven’t bothered to attend, but did promise to help end deforestation by 2030—though many observers are skeptical that they will keep their word. In the United States, President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan lost a powerful provision that would have helped convert the nation’s electricity grid to renewable energy, but still includes an unprecedented $555 billion to combat climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
Telegraph

Russia cuts gas to Europe and amasses military on western borders

Russia dramatically cut its gas supply to Europe as it amassed troops on its western borders, triggering a response from the US military. State-controlled Gazprom has halved its supply to Ukraine since Monday after cutting gas completely to a pipeline through Poland. The move has been seen as the Kremlin’s...
ECONOMY

