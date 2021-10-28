Podcast: 2021 Offseason Plan Project

Well, the White Sox did it. They reached the postseason in back to back years for the first time since *checks notes* ever. The division was weak but after all of the injuries and obstacles they faced, it was an impressive season nonetheless. Even if the White Sox didn’t seem ready for prime time (or 1:07 PM in the middle of the week), the team feels close to being the championship team we’ll hopefully talk about decades from now. The key to this offseason is depth. The core of the team is there and will be there for a long time. It’s about finding the complimentary pieces that can put them over the top and when injuries inevitably happen, they aren’t left scrambling.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO