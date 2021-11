I am so excited about this. After months of hard work and preparation, Frank's Hoppy Bistro in Fenton will be open for business this Saturday, October 30th. I had the opportunity to meet with owners Shayne and Rachel Medore this morning and check out their new spot. Frank's Hoppy Bistro is located at 3235 Thompson Road, in the former Canadian Steak Fish and Sandwich Co. building. As you will see in the pictures below, the space looks completely different. Like I said, the husband and wife team have done a lot of work and it shows.

FENTON, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO