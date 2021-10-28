Tommaso Ciampa And Bron Breakker Advertised For WWE UK Tour

The cards have been announced for the upcoming WWE main roster tour of the UK, and several interesting bouts are scheduled. Doudrop is scheduled to receive a shot at the RAW Women’s Title as she returns home to the UK. She is booked to face Bianca Belair and champion Becky Lynch at some of the shows. John Morrison is scheduled to challenge WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie in an acrobatic match-up, while Big E is defending the WWE Title against Bobby Lashley in Street Fights at the RAW brand events. The SmackDown brand events will be headlined by SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defending against Sasha Banks. Jinder Mahal will receive a shot at WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura on those shows, while UK star Drew McIntyre is booked against Happy Baron Corbin. Jeff Hardy vs. Madcap Moss and Finn Balor vs. Sheamus are also booked for the blue brand dates.

WWE ・ 5 DAYS AGO