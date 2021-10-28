CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Tommaso Ciampa And Bron Breakker Advertised For WWE UK Tour

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 7 days ago

Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker are headed overseas. WWE is advertising NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and top star Bron Breakker for its UK tour in November. The advertisement lists Ciampa as defending his NXT Championship in a triple threat match against Breakker and former NXT Champion Sami Zayn. They...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wrestling World

NXT: Tommaso Ciampa defended his title

We have therefore reached the last match of the evening that sees the highest laurel of the NXT men's division at stake. NXT TITLE MATCH: Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs Bron Breakker; we witness one of the best matches of the evening with Ciampa who really tries them all to keep up with his opponent who obviously focuses on physicality to bring home the result.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 10/26 – WKH – The News: Lance Archer comments on injury, Ciampa vs. Breakker on NXT, Michaels talks about no Triple H at NXT lately, week of key ratings comparisons and perspective, WWE 2022 PPV schedule, more (24 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including Lance Archer commenting on landing hard on his head on Saturday on Dynamite, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker on NXT, Shawn Michaels talks about no Triple H at NXT lately, a week of key ratings comparisons and perspective from AEW and WWE, WWE 2022 PPV schedule released, and more.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Karrion Kross Comments on Tommaso Ciampa Beating Bron Breakker, Malcom Bivens Interacts With Chucky at Halloween Havoc, Ticket Sale for SmackDown in New Orleans

– At least night’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc event, Tommaso Ciampa was successful in his title defense over contender Bron Breakker. After the match, former NXT World champion Karrion Kross commented on Ciampa’s title defense via Twitter. Kross tweeted, “A motivated killer is a Psycho Killer.” You can view his...
WWE
PWMania

WWE Announces Full Lineups For November UK Tour

The cards have been announced for the upcoming WWE main roster tour of the UK, and several interesting bouts are scheduled. Doudrop is scheduled to receive a shot at the RAW Women’s Title as she returns home to the UK. She is booked to face Bianca Belair and champion Becky Lynch at some of the shows. John Morrison is scheduled to challenge WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie in an acrobatic match-up, while Big E is defending the WWE Title against Bobby Lashley in Street Fights at the RAW brand events. The SmackDown brand events will be headlined by SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defending against Sasha Banks. Jinder Mahal will receive a shot at WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura on those shows, while UK star Drew McIntyre is booked against Happy Baron Corbin. Jeff Hardy vs. Madcap Moss and Finn Balor vs. Sheamus are also booked for the blue brand dates.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Tommaso Ciampa
Person
Sami Zayn
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Note On Bron Breakker, What Happened WWE NXT After Halloween Havoc Ended

The WWE NXT 2.0 Halloween Havoc special was headlined by Tommaso Ciampa retaining the NXT Title over Bron Breakker. The Halloween Havoc main event ended with Ciampa putting Breakker away after multiple knee strikes and Fairy Tale Endings, which left Breakker bleeding from the mouth. NXT quickly went off the air as Ciampa sat up and clutched the NXT Title belt. As seen in the photos below, Ciampa and Breakker shook hands in a show of respect right after NXT went off the air.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – New Champions Crowned, Bron Breakker Vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. – The 2021 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special opens up with horror icon Chucky narrating a video package to hype tonight’s matches. We’re live on the USA Network as Vic Joseph welcomes us to Halloween Havoc at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. We see the “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” wheel as Vic hypes the show. We go right to the ring.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Bron Breakker’s Plans After Unexpected Loss At Halloween Havoc

Bron Breakker was the people’s candidate for the NXT Title, and a lot of speculation went in his favor before his Halloween Havoc match. He locked horns with Tommaso Ciampa, and came out on the losing end. While Ciampa still remains the one to hold the title, there are new plans in order for Breakker.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Results – Tag Team Main Event, Toxic Attraction As Champions, Bron Breakker, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. – Tonight’s post-Halloween Havoc edition of WWE NXT 2.0 opens up live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Combat#Nxt Championship#Instagram A#The Uk Tour#Smackdown
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT In-Ring Debut, Tommaso Ciampa And More Revealed For Tonight’s Show

Dakota Kai will make her WWE NXT 2.0 in-ring return on tonight’s show as she faces Cora Jade. Kai had been rumored for a main roster call-up until she returned under a hood during last week’s NXT Halloween Havoc special, attacking Raquel Gonzalez and allowing Mandy Rose to win the NXT Women’s Title.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano Share a Moment on NXT, Dakota Kai Picks Up Win

– Tommaso Ciampa had a brief moment with his old #DIY partner Johnny Gargano on this week’s WWE NXT. Tonight’s show saw Ciampa confronted during a promo by NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, who claimed that he was the “A” Champion on NXT and not Ciampa. Ciampa knocked down Trick Williams during the segment and then exited the ring, making his way toward the back.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Loses Title (And More) Over The Weekend

I hope she kept the receipt. Wrestlers are a weird breed as they have a lot of things to keep track of every day. In addition to being in the ring, they are required to go from one town to the next multiple times a week while mainly living in and out of hotels. That can be rather difficult to manage, and now something has gone wrong that was not even the wrestler’s fault.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Ex WWE Superstar Reveals Warning Vince McMahon Gives When Wrestlers Ask To Leave

Vince McMahon has a way of making current employees paranoid and keeping ex-employees fearful of him. The recent wave of WWE releases during the pandemic has piqued the public’s interest even more in McMahon’s forays into human resources. Former WWE superstar Ahmed Johnson recently spoke about his severance experience on...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

PHOTO: Former WWE Star Dramatically Changes Look

It’s an important factor. There are certain things that go into being a star in wrestling and one of the most important is having the right look. If a wrestler doesn’t catch the fans’ attention, it isn’t likely they are going to get much of a chance. At some point you have to do something to make fans care and the right look can go a long way. Now a former WWE star has changed his look in a big way.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Returning To The Ring?

Fans have seen quite a few big returns so far in 2021, but you never know when another familiar face might return to the ring. Recently WWE Hall of Famer Lita retweeted an article about potential dream matches she could still have, and in the retweet she added the caption “Who is your pick?”
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Signs Another Former WWE Star

He’s up next. AEW has been quite the game changer in just their few years of existence. While they have done all kinds of things for the wrestling world, one of the most important has been offering wrestlers another major promotion where they can ply their trade. That is something that has been missing from the mainstream wrestling world for a long time now, and it turns out that we are going to be seeing someone new in an AEW ring.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

4K+
Followers
18K+
Post
878K+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy