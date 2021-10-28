ECB and US Q3 GDP in focus

Overview: The Federal Reserve announced tapering and, like the Reserve Bank of Australia earlier in the week, did not validate expectations for an aggressive rate hike. Now the focus is on the Bank of England, where several officials seemed to goad the market into lifting short-term rates. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ rallied to new record highs yesterday and helped raise global shares today. Among the large markets in the Asia Pacific region, only Taiwan and India did not participate in today's dance. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 is extending its advance for the sixth consecutive session and nine of the past ten. US futures are trading firmer. The market is trimming yesterday's 5.5 bp rise in the US 10-year yield. It is about 3 bp lower near 1.57%. European yields are 1-3 bp lower. The dollar, which slipped lower after the FOMC meeting, is back with a vengeance today. It is gaining against all the majors, with the euro bearing the brunt, off about 0.5% to return toward the week's lows below $1.1550. The yen is the most resilient and is flattish. Emerging market currencies are also mostly lower. The Chinese yuan is the strongest emerging market currency today with about a 0.15% gain, recouping its losses of the past two sessions. The Polish zloty is the weakest, off 0.6%, despite the larger than expected 75 bp hike yesterday. Gold was tarnished by 1% yesterday, its biggest loss since mid-October, but is steading today, up around 0.4% near $1777. December WTI extended its pullback from $85 seen at the start of the week to dip briefly below $80. It has firmed back above $81 in the European morning ahead of the OPEC+ meeting outcome. Cooper prices have stabilized after tumbling 1% yesterday.

CURRENCIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO