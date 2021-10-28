CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECB and US Q3 GDP in focus

FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean markets underwent a modest pullback yesterday with modest losses across the board, however there was little in the price action to suggest that the declines were anything other than a brief pause in the overall move higher, with shares set to open unchanged later this morning, despite a sell-off in...

www.fxstreet.com

FXStreet.com

Focus on BOE and whether its decides to hike rates

- Mixed PMI Services data from EU in session but remaining in expansion territory (Beats: none, Misses: Euro Zone, Italy; in-line: France, Germany). - Fed not rush to raise interest rates; focus turns to Friday’s release of US non-farm payroll data. - Global yields edge lower in post Fed decision...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

And the dollar bounces back, while BoE is in focus

Overview: The Federal Reserve announced tapering and, like the Reserve Bank of Australia earlier in the week, did not validate expectations for an aggressive rate hike. Now the focus is on the Bank of England, where several officials seemed to goad the market into lifting short-term rates. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ rallied to new record highs yesterday and helped raise global shares today. Among the large markets in the Asia Pacific region, only Taiwan and India did not participate in today's dance. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 is extending its advance for the sixth consecutive session and nine of the past ten. US futures are trading firmer. The market is trimming yesterday's 5.5 bp rise in the US 10-year yield. It is about 3 bp lower near 1.57%. European yields are 1-3 bp lower. The dollar, which slipped lower after the FOMC meeting, is back with a vengeance today. It is gaining against all the majors, with the euro bearing the brunt, off about 0.5% to return toward the week's lows below $1.1550. The yen is the most resilient and is flattish. Emerging market currencies are also mostly lower. The Chinese yuan is the strongest emerging market currency today with about a 0.15% gain, recouping its losses of the past two sessions. The Polish zloty is the weakest, off 0.6%, despite the larger than expected 75 bp hike yesterday. Gold was tarnished by 1% yesterday, its biggest loss since mid-October, but is steading today, up around 0.4% near $1777. December WTI extended its pullback from $85 seen at the start of the week to dip briefly below $80. It has firmed back above $81 in the European morning ahead of the OPEC+ meeting outcome. Cooper prices have stabilized after tumbling 1% yesterday.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Federal reserve to taper money printing that fueled Bitcoin bets

The U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to taper its $120-billion-a-month bond purchases, taking the first step toward winding down a post-coronavirus money-printing program that has inspired many investors to buy bitcoin as a hedge against inflation. The Fed said Wednesday in a statement that it will reduce the pace of...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Bank of England warns supply problems will slow UK economy as it holds interest rates at 0.1%

The Bank of England has held interest rates at a record low of 0.1 per cent and issued a more pessimistic forecast for the UK economy on the back of rising prices and widespread disruption to the supply of goods.There had been growing speculation that the Bank would raise its benchmark interest rate due to rising inflation. A rate hike would likely have meant rising costs for millions of borrowers but analysts had warned that increasing the cost of borrowing too soon could choke off the economic recovery.On Thursday, the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to leave the base...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD struggles to regain 1.1600, ECB’s Lagarde, Fed in focus

EUR/USD holds lower ground, retreats from intraday high of late. Downbeat PMIs weighed on Euro the previous day, USD consolidates gains on Wednesday. Fed has comparatively fewer reasons than ECB to defend bond buying. US ADP Employment Change, ISM Services PMI and Factory Orders are important too. EUR/USD remains indecisive...
CURRENCIES
AFP

BoE eyes first rate rise since 2018 as inflation surges

The Bank of England could this week raise its main interest rate for the first time in more than three years to rein in surging inflation as economies reopen from pandemic lockdowns, analysts say. Economists are predicting that the BoE led by governor Andrew Bailey could hike borrowing costs from a record low of 0.1 percent to 0.25 percent at a regular policy meeting on Thursday. Other central banks across the globe have recently tightened policy to cool soaring prices and still more are considering following suit. Monetary policymakers must also decide whether to taper huge emergency cash stimulus support that has kept economies afloat during the pandemic.
BUSINESS
ihsmarkit.com

US Monthly GDP Index for September 2021

Monthly GDP rose 0.2% in September following 1.0% growth in August (unrevised). The increase in September reflected increases in domestic final sales and nonfarm inventory investment that were partially offset by a decrease in net exports. About one-half of the increase in domestic final sales was accounted for by personal consumption expenditures.
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

EURUSD Momentum Builds After ECB Decision And Weak US GDP

US equities rallied after Joe Biden unveiled his $1.75 trillion spending deal ahead of his trip to the COP26 climate conference. He said that he believes that the narrow bill will get the support of moderates Democrats like Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. The two senators have previously rejected some of the proposals by Biden and other progressives. The announcement came shortly after the US published relatively weak GDP numbers. The numbers showed that the US economy expanded by just 2% in the third quarter. This was a sharp decline from the previous quarter’s increase of 5.7%. This weakness was attributed to the Delta variant and the supply shortages.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Germany GDP grew 1.8% qoq in Q3, below expectations

Germany GDP grew only 1.8% qoq in Q3, below expectation of 2.2% qoq. Overall GDP was still -1.1% lower (price-, seasonally and calendar-adjusted) than in the fourth quarter of 2019, the quarter before the coronavirus crisis began. Full release here.
ECONOMY
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP USD Pushed Higher by Weaker-Than-Expected US GDP Report

The pound mounted a recovery on Thursday that saw it briefly jump above 1.38 against the dollar before settling just below the resistance level. The GBP USD rate was supported by interest rate expectations in the run-up to the Bank of England’s (BoE) November meeting and a weaker-than-expected economic report from the US.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

The US dollar crushed under ECB stampede

The US dollar was in full retreat overnight as the ECB did not do enough to dampen hiking expectations at its overnight policy meeting. That led to a powerful rally by EUR/USD which spilt over into the other G-7s and the wider currency space despite US yields rising across the curve once again. The dollar index fell by 0.53% to 93.36 before edging higher to 93.39 in moribund Asian trading. The dollar index has smashed through support at 93.50 which becomes resistance and could well target 93.00 if sentiment remains the same when Europe arrives this afternoon.
CURRENCIES
cityindex.co.uk

Q3 GDP much worse than Q2. But will it continue?

The Advanced look at Q3 GDP for the US was only 2% vs 6.7% in Q2. And although economists expected the economy to slow to 2.7% due to supply chain issues and the Delta variant of the coronavirus, the headline print was even worse than expected. In addition, the GDP Price Index (or the deflator) was a lofty 5.7% vs 5.5% expected, although it was lower than the 6.2% print from Q2. So, we still have high and persistent inflation and lower growth, or STAGFLATION. However, given that it is already the end of the 1st month of Q4, the data is stale, and markets are not likely to trade on it. With decreases in the coronavirus and supply chain issues expected to be resolved over the next year, GDP moving forward is expected to increase.
BUSINESS
invezz.com

USD/JPY forecast: US GDP data in focus after BOJ decision

The USD/JPY pair declined after the latest BOJ decision. The bank decided to leave interest rates unchanged. The next key catalyst for the pair will be the latest US GDP data. The USD/JPY pair tilted lower on Thursday as investors reflected on the Bank of Japan (BOJ) decision. The pair is also falling ahead of the latest US GDP data and the upcoming Japan general election. It is trading at 113.53, which is substantially below this month’s high of 114.70.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

US GDP grew 2.0% annualized in Q3, missed expectations

US GDP grew 2.0% annualized in Q3, below expectation of 2.6%. The increase in real GDP in the third quarter reflected increases in private inventory investment, personal consumption expenditures (PCE), state and local government spending, and nonresidential fixed investment that were partly offset by decreases in residential fixed investment, federal government spending, and exports. Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, increased.
ECONOMY
DailyFx

US GDP Data Disappoints as Consumer Spending Slows in Q3

The advance figure (first estimate) of Q3 US GDP came in at 2% after expectations of 2.7% proved slightly optimistic. For all market-moving data releases and events see the DailyFX Economic Calendar. The lower than expected figure has been attributed to slower consumer spending as government assistance payments to businesses,...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

ECB decision in focus as US earnings season continues

While central bank decisions and events have become increasingly relevant and followed, today’s announcement could hold even more importance as it will precede next week’s FED announcement where the US central bank is expected to announce the long awaited QE tapering. The ECB is unlikely to change it’s rates at the moment but we could see further indications of what the central bank is planning and what it’s economic outlook is heading into Q4 2021, particularly in Lagardes press conference shortly after the decision. The announcement will follow German CPI data and will precede the release of earnings report from two US mega caps (Apple and Amazon).
MARKETS

