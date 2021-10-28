CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will The European Central Bank Fight Market Pricing For Early Rate Hikes?

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleECB could tone down market expectations today, hurting euro. Loonie jumps after BoC terminates QE program but oil prices weigh. Stocks retreat amid worries of central bank error, US GDP eyed. Euro reality check?. The spotlight will fall on the European Central Bank (ECB) today, which will conclude its...

www.investing.com

104.1 WIKY

Dollar stands tall as Fed heads toward taper

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar held within striking distance of the year’s peaks on the euro and yen on Wednesday, as investors looked for the Federal Reserve to begin unwinding pandemic-era policy support faster than central banks in Europe and Japan. Moves were slight in Asia ahead of the Fed’s...
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

Sterling, euro gain on dollar after Fed announces taper

HONG KONG (Reuters) – The dollar lost ground on the euro and sterling on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would not rush to raise interest rates even as it began unwinding its pandemic-era stimulus. The Fed, on Wednesday, announced a $15 billion monthly cut to its $120...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Bank of England confounds markets, keeps rates on hold

LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England kept interest rates on hold on Thursday, wrong-footing investors who had been convinced that it would be the first of the world's big central banks to raise borrowing costs after the COVID-19 pandemic. The BoE kept alive the prospect of a move soon, saying...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

BOE to hike bank rate by 15bps on Thursday – BofA

According to the economists at Bank of America (BofA), the Bank of England (BOE) is seen hiking the benchmark interest rate by 15 basis points (bps) on Thursday. "We expect a 6-3 BoE vote to hike Bank Rate 15bp on Thursday. However, we do not think that decision is a foregone conclusion.”
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Ecb#Qe#American#Fed#The Atlanta Fed
investing.com

Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 04.11.21

South African markets closed in the green yesterday, as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) decision on its monetary policy. Retail sector companies, Mr Price Group (JO: MRPJ ), Clicks (JO: CLSJ ) Group and Cie Financiere Richemont SA (JO: CFRJ ) advanced 3.0%, 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively. Real...
MARKETS
investing.com

Norway sticks to December rate hike plan as economy rebounds

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's central bank said on Thursday it plans to raise its key policy interest rate next month, continuing a campaign of monetary tightening that started in September https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/norway-raises-interest-rates-says-another-hike-likely-december-2021-09-23. Norges Bank's monetary policy committee kept the rate on hold at 0.25% for now, as unanimously expected in a Reuters poll of economists.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Wednesday’s Trading Session in The Local Markets

In Wednesday’s trading session in the local markets, the Top 40 closed the day up by 1.18%. The Resources 10 sector went up by 1.43%, the Financial 15 went down by 0.07%, the Industrial 25 went up by 1.39% and lastly the South African Listed Property Index up by 2.5%. The Rand traded at R15.47 against the United States Dollar, R21.13 against the Great British Pound , and R17.92 against the Euro . Massmart (JO: MSMJ ) released their results yesterday and investors took a liking to them as the stock climbed substantially and Kumba Iron Ore (JO: KIOJ ) continued to reach new 52-week lows. MTN (JO: MTNJ ) reported the company’s quarterly financials, and they were impressive the group's data and fintech revenue up by 34.5% and 35%, respectively. Afrimat (JO: AFTJ ) has also reported its six-month financial results and showed a 24.1% increase in the operating profit margin and a strong balance sheet.
MARKETS
investing.com

Opening Bell: Continued Fed Accomodation Drives Global Markets Higher; BTC Falls

S&P, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 futures were higher in trading ahead of the US open on Thursday while futures on the Dow were marginally lower. European shares also surged to new records as global markets digested Wednesday's comments from the Chair of the Federal Reserve Chair. Jerome Powell said that the bank will maintain its accommodative monetary policy, although it is starting to reduce its stimulus program.
MARKETS
investing.com

Dollar Firms After Fed; Jobless Claims, BoE Meeting - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- The dollar hits its highest level of the week, as the market reassesses the relative outlook for global interest rates. Weekly jobless claims and import data will provide the first test of the tapering timeline outlined on Wednesday. The Bank of England and the Czech National Bank are both expected to raise interest rates later, albeit the former's decision is on a knife-edge. Stocks are drifting, but Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Toyota and Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) are all looking strong after impressive results. And OPEC meets with Russia and others but isn't expected to cut oil importers much slack with their December output quotas. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Thursday, 4th November.
MARKETS
investing.com

U.S. Futures Largely Flat; Jobless Claims Due

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening in a muted fashion Thursday, after closing the previous session at record levels following the decision of the Federal Reserve to cut back on its monthly bond purchases, an acknowledgement of the strength of the U.S. economic recovery. At 7:05 AM ET (1105...
BUSINESS
investing.com

FOMC Taper Lifts Wall Street

A fence-sitting FOMC which announced a long-overdue tapering, but stuck to its no rate hikes and transitory inflation line was enough to greenlight another rally on Wall Street yesterday, which was happy to keep the momentum of the impressive Q3 earnings season going. It was another record close as the...
STOCKS
International Business Times

Stocks Steady Before Fed Decision On Stimulus

Stock markets steadied and the dollar retreated Wednesday, with investors biding their time ahead of a hotly-anticipated Federal Reserve announcement on tapering its vast stimulus propping up the economy. World oil prices sank as concerns about China tempered demand expectations. "If there is no sign of stress across... markets, it's...
STOCKS
WTOP

Polish central bank raises interest rate as prices surge

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s central bank on Wednesday made its second interest rate hike in as many months as consumer prices surge. The National Bank of Poland raised the rate to 1.25%, indicating that it intends to move more forcefully against rising prices after facing criticism for not acting soon enough.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Sterling edges higher ahead of central bank meetings

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Sterling edged up on Wednesday but remained within striking distance of an almost three-week low versus the dollar and the euro ahead of crucial central bank policy meetings in Britain and the United States. Investors expect the Federal Reserve to detail plans to end its bond...
BUSINESS

