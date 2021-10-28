CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Caterpillar Earnings beat, Revenue misses In Q3

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT ) reported on Thursday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. Caterpillar announced earnings per share of $2.66 on revenue of $12.40B....

za.investing.com

Zacks.com

Pacira's (PCRX) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss Mark

PCRX - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 72 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents. The company reported earnings of 68 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues increased 8.7% to $127.7 million in the third quarter of 2021 from the year-earlier...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Satellite group SES third-quarter earnings beat forecasts

(Reuters) -Satellite company SES on Thursday reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter core earnings despite pressure on revenues. Satellite players such as SES and rival Eutelsat are facing challenges as traditional video revenues decline and data becomes the dominant source of satellite industry revenues. Its core video business, which distributes TV channels such...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Becton Dickinson Earnings, Revenue beat In Q4

Investing.com - Becton Dickinson (NYSE: BDX ) reported on Thursday fourth quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Becton Dickinson announced earnings per share of $2.59 on revenue of $5.14B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.45 on revenue of $4.91B. Becton Dickinson shares are...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Howmet Aerospace shares fall premarket after revenue miss and guidance that lags consensus

Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares slid 1.6% in premarket trade Thursday, after the former unit of Pittsburgh-based Arconic missed revenue estimates for the third quarter and offered guidance that lagged consensus. The company posed net income of $27 million, or 6 cents a share, down from $74 million, or 17 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Excluding special items, the company had EPS of 27 cents a share, ahead of the 25 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose 13% to $1.28 billion, missing the $1.30 billion FactSet consensus. "Third quarter 2021 marked the start of the commercial aerospace recovery,...
MARKETS
investing.com

Activision Blizzard Earnings beat, Revenue Inline In Q3

Investing.com - Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI ) reported on Tuesday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that was inline with expectations. Activision Blizzard announced earnings per share of $0.72 on revenue of $1.88B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.697 on revenue of $1.88B. Activision Blizzard...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Avis Budget (CAR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

CAR - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings of $10.74 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 55.7% and the year-ago quarter’s figure by more than 100%. Total revenues of $3 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 7.4% and improved 96% year over year. The top line was backed by increased revenues per day and rise in rental days.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Expeditors Washington Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3

Investing.com - Expeditors Washington reported on Tuesday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Expeditors Washington announced earnings per share of $2.09 on revenue of $4.32B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.79 on revenue of $3.69B. Expeditors Washington shares are up 32% from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

