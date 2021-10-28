CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Deep-learning model may accurately predict autism diagnosis

By Anna Goshua
spectrumnews.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new deep-learning model appears to outperform a widely used screening test at flagging toddlers with autism. The algorithm, described in Science Advances on 6 October, generates predictions based on patterns of conditions that often co-occur with autism. “We’ve known for some time that children with autism suffer from...

www.spectrumnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
bcm.edu

Study looks at approaches for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer

Researchers at the Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center at Baylor College of Medicine are getting a boost in their work to find ways of diagnosing pancreas cancer at an earlier stage. The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) has launched the $25 million Early Detection Initiative to determine what role imaging at the time of new-onset diabetes may play in the early detection of pancreatic cancer, and Baylor will be one of the sites for this research.
CANCER
Disability Scoop

Kids’ Medical Records May Hold Clues To Autism Screening

New research points to a simple way to flag children at risk for autism that has the potential to cut the rate of false positives of traditional screening in half. By analyzing the diagnostic codes present in a child’s existing medical records, researchers say they can reliably identify those most likely to qualify for a diagnosis on the spectrum.
MENTAL HEALTH
spectrumnews.org

Autism-linked gene SYNGAP1 molds synaptic plasticity, learning

Even partial loss of the autism-linked gene SYNGAP1 impairs the brain’s ability to respond to sensory experiences, according to a new study in mice. The finding may help to explain why people with SYNGAP1 mutations tend to have learning difficulties and a high tolerance for pain. The SYNGAP1 protein abounds...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
Genetic Engineering News

AI Tool Eve Accurately Predicts Disease Relevance of Human Genetic Variants

Understanding how the wealth of genetic variation in the human genome impacts on disease could potentially transform healthcare, but while we know the consequences of perhaps a handful of specific genetic mutations, our ability to interpret the meaning of millions of genetic variations identified through genome sequencing remains a challenge.
ENGINEERING
krcgtv.com

Diagnosis is key to helping boy with autism thrive

MU Health Care pediatrician Kristin Sohl, MD, has devoted much of her career to understanding kids with autism and sharing what she’s learned with the widest possible audience. “Kids with autism are awesome just the way they are,” Sohl said. “There’s nothing broken about them. There’s nothing wrong with them....
COLUMBIA, MO
Nature.com

A machine-learning parsimonious multivariable predictive model of mortality risk in patients with Covid-19

The COVID-19 pandemic is impressively challenging the healthcare system. Several prognostic models have been validated but few of them are implemented in daily practice. The objective of the study was to validate a machine-learning risk prediction model using easy-to-obtain parameters to help to identify patients with COVID-19 who are at higher risk of death. The training cohort included all patients admitted to Fondazione Policlinico Gemelli with COVID-19 from March 5, 2020, to November 5, 2020. Afterward, the model was tested on all patients admitted to the same hospital with COVID-19 from November 6, 2020, to February 5, 2021. The primary outcome was in-hospital case-fatality risk. The out-of-sample performance of the model was estimated from the training set in terms of Area under the Receiving Operator Curve (AUROC) and classification matrix statistics by averaging the results of fivefold cross validation repeated 3-times and comparing the results with those obtained on the test set. An explanation analysis of the model, based on the SHapley Additive exPlanations (SHAP), is also presented. To assess the subsequent time evolution, the change in paO2/FiO2 (P/F) at 48Â h after the baseline measurement was plotted against its baseline value. Among the 921 patients included in the training cohort, 120 died (13%). Variables selected for the model were age, platelet count, SpO2, blood urea nitrogen (BUN), hemoglobin, C-reactive protein, neutrophil count, and sodium. The results of the fivefold cross-validation repeated 3-times gave AUROC of 0.87, and statistics of the classification matrix to the Youden index as follows: sensitivity 0.840, specificity 0.774, negative predictive value 0.971. Then, the model was tested on a new population (n"‰="‰1463) in which the case-fatality rate was 22.6%. The test model showed AUROC 0.818, sensitivity 0.813, specificity 0.650, negative predictive value 0.922. Considering the first quartile of the predicted risk score (low-risk score group), the case-fatality rate was 1.6%, 17.8% in the second and third quartile (high-risk score group) and 53.5% in the fourth quartile (very high-risk score group). The three risk score groups showed good discrimination for the P/F value at admission, and a positive correlation was found for the low-risk class to P/F at 48Â h after admission (adjusted R-squared"‰="‰0.48). We developed a predictive model of death for people with SARS-CoV-2 infection by including only easy-to-obtain variables (abnormal blood count, BUN, C-reactive protein, sodium and lower SpO2). It demonstrated good accuracy and high power of discrimination. The simplicity of the model makes the risk prediction applicable for patients in the Emergency Department, or during hospitalization. Although it is reasonable to assume that the model is also applicable in not-hospitalized persons, only appropriate studies can assess the accuracy of the model also for persons at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Machine learning model uses clinical and genomic data to predict immune checkpoint blockade effectiveness

A computer model developed by Cleveland Clinic oncologist Timothy Chan, MD, Ph.D., and colleagues accurately predicts whether immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) will be effective in patients diagnosed with a wide variety of cancers. The forecasting tool, developed using machine learning, assesses multiple biological and clinical variables in an individual patient's...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autistic Children#Psychiatry#Science Advances#The University Of Chicago#The M Chat#John Carroll University
WebMD

Parenting 3 Boys With My MS Diagnosis: What I’ve Learned

Being a parent must be one of the hardest tasks you can encounter in your life. After all, the life of a new human being is in your hands, literally. But then, life throws you a hardball: an unexpected multiple sclerosis diagnosis. Your whole world seems to crumble. If you thought you had it difficult, now is when things start to get complicated.
RELATIONSHIPS
CBS San Francisco

‘Suicidal Thoughts Just Disappeared’; Groundbreaking UCSF Study Treats Depression With On-Demand Stimulation

SAN FRANCISCO (CBSN) — Scientists at the University of California San Francisco have cracked the code on getting a woman to be depression-free for the last year. In a first-of-its-kind trial, researchers implanted a device in a patient’s brain that senses when they are having depressive thoughts and interrupts them with a burst of electrical stimulation. Researchers worked with a patient they referred to as ‘Sarah.’ The UCSF team mapped out areas of Sarah’s brain that showed positive feelings as well as locations that emitted waves when she was depressed. From there, they put Sarah under the knife and implanted the equivalent of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sentinel

This is the ideal medicine to treat tension and anxiety

There are many drugs approved by the health authorities and used to treat different health conditions . Thus, Orfidal is a medication that has the quality certificate of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and that is Indicated for anxiety and tension. Specifically, Orfidal is a medicine...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
EatThis

The #1 Food to Eat to Lower Your Risk of Depression, New Study Suggests

Last spring, mushrooms got attention for their potential part in cancer prevention, but it turns out they may give your emotional health a major boost as well. In a study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders, researchers examined data on 24,000 U.S. adults, tracking their dietary habits and mental health changes over 11 years. They found that those who ate more mushrooms had a 43% lower risk of developing depression in that timeframe compared to people who didn't eat mushrooms at all.
NUTRITION
Parents Magazine

Mom Receives Autism Diagnosis Along with Her 3 Children: 'It Was Life-Changing in a Good Way'

Jen Malia didn't have a name for what it was that made her feel different from her peers, but even as a young child, she knew it was something. She had difficulty communicating with other people, both children and adults outside of her close-knit family. "There was this small circle consisting of my parents, my brother, and a few others like my grandparents who I felt comfortable enough communicating with," she says.
RELATIONSHIPS
towardsdatascience.com

When to Avoid Deep Learning

This article is intended for data scientists who may consider using deep learning algorithms, and want to know more about the cons of implementing these type of models into your work. Deep learning algorithms have many benefits, are powerful, and can be fun to show off. However, there are a few times when you should avoid them. I will be discussing those times when you should stop using deep learning below, so keep on reading if you would like a deeper dive into deep learning.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Columbia University

Machine Learning May Help Predict Success of Prescription Opioid Regulations

Hundreds of laws aimed at reducing inappropriate prescription opioid dispensing have been implemented in the United States, yet due to the complexity of the overlapping programs, it has been difficult to evaluate their impact. A new study by researchers at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health uses machine learning to evaluate the laws and their relation to prescription opioid dispensing patterns. They found that the presence of prescription drug monitoring programs (PDMPs) that give prescribers and dispensers access to patient data were linked to high-dispensing and high-dose dispensing counties. The findings are published in the journal Epidemiology.
PHARMACEUTICALS
techxplore.com

How machine learning can be fair and accurate

Carnegie Mellon University researchers are challenging a long-held assumption that there is a trade-off between accuracy and fairness when using machine learning to make public policy decisions. As the use of machine learning has increased in areas such as criminal justice, hiring, health care delivery and social service interventions, concerns...
COMPUTERS
mbl.edu

“Deep Learning” Rises to the Surface at MBL

“As an inaugural course, you’ve made history at MBL!” said Education Director Linda Hyman to the participants in the first “Deep Learning for Microscopy Image Analysis” course, held this fall. Aligning with MBL’s other research training courses, where students tackle real, challenging problems in a scientific field, the “DL@MBL” students...
EDUCATION
spectrumnews.org

Spotted around the web: Antipsychotic prescriptions, global autism prevalence, mouse genetic drift

One in four children with tuberous sclerosis complex may have autism; those not diagnosed often still have autism traits. Annals of Neurology. Cannabis preparations appear to alleviate repetitive grooming behavior and anxiety in a mouse model of autism, suggesting potential roles for both cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol. Translational Psychiatry. Whether a...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy