Financial Reports

Bytes upbeat on outlook after strong first half

By Sean Farrell
ShareCast
 7 days ago

Bytes Technology said it was trading well as the software and security group reported a 19% increase in first-half profit. Operating profit for the six months to the end of August rose to...

www.sharecast.com

investing.com

Evonik upbeat on 2021 outlook as demand and prices pick up

(Reuters) -German chemicals group Evonik Industries on Thursday projected an upbeat view for 2022 after firming up 2021 core profit and sales guidance, citing improved business performance and higher pricing. Evonik, whose products include chemicals for batteries and coolant lines of electric cars, derives almost one-fifth of its sales from...
BUSINESS
Forbes

What’s Next For Merck Stock After An Upbeat Q3?

Merck (NYSE: MRK) recently reported its Q3 results, which were better than our estimates. The company reported sales of around $13.2 billion (up 20% y-o-y), compared to our estimate of $12.2 billion. While the Keytruda sales saw a 22% rise to $4.5 billion, Gardasil sales surged 68% to $2.0 billion. The company’s Animal Health business also saw a 16% growth in sales. Our dashboard on Merck Revenues offers more details on the company’s segments.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Howmet Aerospace shares fall premarket after revenue miss and guidance that lags consensus

Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares slid 1.6% in premarket trade Thursday, after the former unit of Pittsburgh-based Arconic missed revenue estimates for the third quarter and offered guidance that lagged consensus. The company posed net income of $27 million, or 6 cents a share, down from $74 million, or 17 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Excluding special items, the company had EPS of 27 cents a share, ahead of the 25 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose 13% to $1.28 billion, missing the $1.30 billion FactSet consensus. "Third quarter 2021 marked the start of the commercial aerospace recovery,...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Capri Holdings Shares Surge On Q2 Beat, Upbeat Outlook

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI) reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 17.1% year-on-year, to $1.30 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.27 billion. Versace revenue increased 45% Y/Y to $282 million, Jimmy Choo rose 12% to $137 million, and Michael Kors revenue expanded 11% to $881 million. Gross profit rose...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
95.5 FM WIFC

Italy’s Intesa lifts 2021 profit outlook after strong quarter

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo on Wednesday strengthened its full-year profit outlook after third-quarter earnings beat market expectations helped by lower than forecast loan losses. Intesa’s earnings confirmed the encouraging picture for the sector painted by rivals such as France’s BNP Paribas, Spain’s or Britain’s Lloyds –...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Energean on track for FY targets after strong third quarter

The company narrowed its full-year production guidance to 40,000-to-42,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) from 38-40k. “We are on track to deliver record full year numbers, with annual revenues expected to be in excess of $450m and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and exploration expenses in excess of $190m,” the company said.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Quilter aims to double profits by 2025; To return £350m to shareholders

Wealth fund manager Quilter on Wednesday said it aimed to more than double operating profit by 2025 and would return £350m from the sale of its international unit to shareholders. 11,619.75. 13:45 04/11/21. 0.21%. 23.82. 23,556.95. 13:45 04/11/21. 4,182.70. 13:45 04/11/21. 4,164.80. 13:45 04/11/21. The company also revised its dividend...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Morgan Sindall sees full-year results 'slightly above' expectations

Construction and regeneration group Morgan Sindall said on Wednesday that full-year results were set to be "slightly above" its expectations amid continued strong trading. The company said that since its half-year results in early August, trading has remained strong and inflation in the supply chain and the availability of materials and labour have been manageable.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Eckoh trades in line in first half

Payments and customer contact technology company Eckoh said in a trading update on Tuesday that it performed in line with its own expectations in the first half, driven by continued progress in its US secure payments business, recovering activity in the UK division and “resilience” in its business model. 1,226.77.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

BP Q3 profits beat expectations, reveals $1.25bn buyback

Surging oil and gas prices helped energy giant BP report better-than-expected third quarter profits on Tuesday driven by higher demand and announced a $1.25bn share buyback. Underlying replacement cost profit came in at $3.32bn, beating forecasts of $3.06bn and compared with a $2.8bn profit in the previous three months and $86m a year ago. The dividend was maintained at 5.46 cents a share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Standard Chartered Q3 profit rises as bad debts drop

Underlying pretax profit increased to $1.08bn from $745m in the three months to the end of September from a year earlier as operating income rose 7% to $3.77bn. Underlying credit impairments fell 70% to $108m as economies recovered from the worst of the pandemic. The FTSE 100 bank said it...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Teledyne Stock Gains On Q3 Beat, Strong FY21 Outlook

Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE: TDY) reported third-quarter sales growth of 75.2% year-over-year to $1.31 billion and ~12% on an organic basis, beating the consensus of $1.29 billion. Sales by segments: Digital Imaging $760.6 million (+217.3% Y/Y), Instrumentation $287.1 million (+9% Y/Y), Aerospace and Defense Electronics $161.8 million (+11.7% Y/Y), and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Hewlett Packard Enterprise provides upbeat 2022 profit outlook, raises longer-term revenue growth view

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. rose 1.0% in afternoon trading Thursday, after the information technology company provided an upbeat earnings outlook for next year, and raised its longer-term revenue growth outlook. The company said it expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.96 to $2.10, compared with the FactSet EPS consensus of $1.97. The company also said it expects to buy back at least $500 million worth of its stock in 2022, and pay out about $625 million in dividends. Chief Executive Antonio Neri said at the company's virtual securities analyst meeting that there are three distinct trends that have gained traction as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic: 1) explosion of data at the edge which requires secure connectivity; 2) the mandate for a cloud-everywhere experience; and 3) the need to quickly extract value from data to generate insights and build new business models. The company raised its compound annual growth rate for revenue, for 2022 through 2024, to 2% to 4% from 1% to 3%. The stock has run up 24.3% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22.1%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
94.1 Duke FM

Reckitt lifts sales forecast after reporting upbeat quarter

(Reuters) – Reckitt Benckiser Group on Tuesday raised its full-year forecast after reporting higher-than-expected third-quarter sales, driven by price hikes and a spurt in demand for Mucinex cold and flu remedies as well as for sexual wellness products. The Lysol cleaning products maker reported a surprise 3.3% rise in like-for-like...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

