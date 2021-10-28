CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starbucks raising minimum pay to $15 per hour

By The Associated Press
AL.com
AL.com
 7 days ago
Starbucks said Wednesday it is raising its U.S. employees’ pay and making other changes to improve working conditions in its stores. The Seattle-based coffee giant said all of its U.S. workers will earn at least $15 — and up to $23 — per hour by next summer. In late January, employees...

KRDO News Channel 13

Raising Cane’s increases minimum wage to $15 an hour for Colorado workers

DENVER (KRDO) -- The popular fast food company, Raising Cane's announced Wednesday it will increase its minimum wage for all Colorado workers. According to the press release, all hourly Raising Cane's workers in Colorado will receive a minimum pay of $15 an hour. The company will also be adjusting the hourly manager pay to $18 The post Raising Cane’s increases minimum wage to $15 an hour for Colorado workers appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
Axios

Amazon will no longer require vaccinated employees to wear masks in warehouses

In places without mandates, Amazon will no longer require fully vaccinated warehouse employees to wear masks at work starting Tuesday, an Amazon spokesperson said. Why it matters: The e-commerce giant has yet to require its workforce to get inoculated against the virus, though it has implemented incentives to drive vaccinations among employees, according to CNBC.
BUSINESS
101.9 KELO-FM

Britain to raise minimum wage to 9.50 pounds a hour, BBC says

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will announce a rise in its minimum wage for those aged 23 and over to 9.50 pounds ($13.06) per hour from 8.91 pounds in the government’s budget statement on Wednesday, the BBC said. The Treasury did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 =...
ECONOMY
CBS DFW

‘Passengers Are Next,’ Current, Former American Airlines Workers Protest COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Another medical freedom rally is taking place, this time at the the American Airlines Headquarters in Dallas on Oct. 22. Current and former airline workers gathered in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates. “We are leading the way in this fight because it doesn’t end with us, passengers are next,” an organizer of the event told CBS 11 News via email. By the second week of October, the largest pilots association and most major carriers — United Airlines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, JetBlue, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines — confirmed they will follow President Biden’s executive order requiring workers to get the COVID-19...
DALLAS, TX
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Michael Loren

Undocumented Los Angeles residents are the largest percentage of population without health insurance

According to a study released by UC Berkeley, nearly 3.2 million California residents will be without health insurance in 2022. And more than one million of those without insurance are undocumented people living in the state. A large portion of these individuals are located in and around the Los Angeles area and this is an issue that deserves the attention of the city and its residents.
LOS ANGELES, CA
