Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Lompoc Record
7 days ago
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A debate will disrupt a friendship or cause a family feud. Think before you share your point of view. Be a good listener, and you'll be able to sidestep an unfavorable situation. SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Tighten up your finances to save for...
Tensions that have been building all month peak on the 10th when aggressive Mars squares off with slow and steady Saturn. But don’t take this as an excuse to hide under the covers until the worst is over. The only way out of this pressure cooker is to strategize. With Mercury also in the crosshairs of this difficult aspect, our words are sharp and our feelings might get hurt. Luckily, the sun connects with space-cadet Neptune on the 12th (in a dreamy aspect found in the chart of the ethereal Isabella Rossellini) letting us smooth things over as we forge ahead against the odds.
I think we can all agree that these past couple weeks have been rough. Midterms combined with a constant stream of depressing news have certainly not filled my life with sunshine and rainbows, and I’m sure the same holds for many of you. But I don’t want to gripe about what you already know — midterms stink, Congress doesn’t ever get anything done, the earth is burning up, etc. Instead, I want to give us a chance to vent about the little-acknowledged, tiny, annoying things that build up to make a mediocre day terrible, and to acknowledge the moments of joy and happy surprises that can momentarily lift us out of the unappetizing stew of reality. Without further ado, here are the top ten candidates in each category, as selected by a panel of random friends I polled independent experts.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Financial adjustments will be necessary if you want to maintain your level of comfort. Consider how to use your time and intelligence to handle your expenses with ease. SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Be careful how you respond to others. Someone will misinterpret your actions,...
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Pick up the pace, and don't stop until you are satisfied with the results. Take a different path, and you'll learn something new. Kindness will lead to a helpful interaction. SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Keep your emotions under wraps when dealing with a professional...
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Explore the possibilities and learn all you can to ensure you make good decisions. Take the path that leads to knowledge and experience. Be honest and do what makes you happy. SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Take a second look at a deal that sounds...
Comments / 0