CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, TX

Lady Lions hoping for success behind new coach

By Colton Foster
Huntsville Item
Huntsville Item
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m08w1_0cfECrPB00
Abigail McCarty prepares for a rebound after a Jaiden Byrd free throw in a 2020 game against New Waverly. Item File Photo

HUNTSVILLE — Alpha Omega girl’s hoops team struggled to find success last season.

However, they hope that a fresh face leading the program will help turn things around.

Last year’s eighth-grade girl’s coach and current football coach Jeff Norris will now take the reins in a program that only has two members from last years’ squad returning.

“We are just looking at building the program from the ground up,” Norris said. “We are going to be building with a freshman class and sophomore class with pretty much all new players. Hopefully, the future will be pretty bright, but we have our work cut out for us this year. It will be a tough growing year for them, but I think we have a bright future.”

The Lady Lions will return junior Abigail McCarty and senior Khloe Baker from last year’s team.

While they have new additions they know it will be a learning curve they have to break through, but the Lady Lions will need to put last season’s 1-16 record behind them and focus on the future.

“It will all be new to them,” Norris noted. “All of us starting together it will be good. We aren’t having to teach these kids a new system since I had them last year. There is a comfort level there. It helps to have new faces in this situation.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Judge seats nearly all-white jury to hear Ahmaud Arbery case

The jury that will consider the fates of three white men accused of killing a Black jogger consists of 11 white people and a single Black member. Prosecutors in the Ahmaud Arbery case, which drew national attention last year, blame defense attorneys for rejecting Black jurors, according to The New York Times.
POLITICS
CBS News

CBS News projects New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wins close reelection race

CBS News has projected that New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will win a second term. He is the first Democratic governor to win reelection since 1977, but Murphy's thin margin of victory, currently about one point, in what was considered a safe blue state is raising red flags for Democrats around the country.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Basketball
Huntsville, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Huntsville, TX
Basketball
City
Huntsville, TX
Local
Texas Education
Huntsville, TX
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Alpha Omega#The Lady Lions
The Hill

The Memo: Trump dinged by Youngkin win

Former President Trump hailed Republican Glenn Youngkin ’s victory in Virginia as a triumph, but the more compelling case is that his fortunes took a hit from the gubernatorial race. The strenuousness of the four separate statements issued by Trump between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning claiming credit for the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Huntsville Item

Huntsville Item

Huntsville, TX
937
Followers
51
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Huntsville Item

Comments / 0

Community Policy