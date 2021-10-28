Lady Lions hoping for success behind new coach

Abigail McCarty prepares for a rebound after a Jaiden Byrd free throw in a 2020 game against New Waverly. Item File Photo

HUNTSVILLE — Alpha Omega girl’s hoops team struggled to find success last season.

However, they hope that a fresh face leading the program will help turn things around.

Last year’s eighth-grade girl’s coach and current football coach Jeff Norris will now take the reins in a program that only has two members from last years’ squad returning.

“We are just looking at building the program from the ground up,” Norris said. “We are going to be building with a freshman class and sophomore class with pretty much all new players. Hopefully, the future will be pretty bright, but we have our work cut out for us this year. It will be a tough growing year for them, but I think we have a bright future.”

The Lady Lions will return junior Abigail McCarty and senior Khloe Baker from last year’s team.

While they have new additions they know it will be a learning curve they have to break through, but the Lady Lions will need to put last season’s 1-16 record behind them and focus on the future.

“It will all be new to them,” Norris noted. “All of us starting together it will be good. We aren’t having to teach these kids a new system since I had them last year. There is a comfort level there. It helps to have new faces in this situation.”