Get the perfect massage with the massage gun mounting kit

Goddess By The Sea 1011 Cass St., Monterey 275-0680, goddessbythesea.com. With over 20 years of experience, Daniela Dominguez has perfected her formula for relaxation: a combination of deep tissue massage followed by a soothing facial is her specialty, a combination treatment that lasts for about an hour and 40 minutes and that she calls a “fassage.” But really what she’s about is offering personalized treatment depending on the client. Do you have an injury that needs attention, or just want to relieve stress? Dominguez offers a personalized, one-on-one experience. And it works – many of her clients have been seeing her for decades. “I just bring a little calm and peace to everybody when they come see me,” Dominguez says. And we all need a little of that right now.

MONTEREY, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO