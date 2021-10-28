Central-Current Conditions

"Tiger King" star Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joesph Maldonado, has revealed he has an aggressive cancer. "Doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer, Carole Will have her own party over this!" his account tweeted, referring to fellow "Tiger King" alum Carole Baskin.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO