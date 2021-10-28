Central-Current Conditions

WASHINGTON — Employers in the private sector will have two months to ensure their workers are fully vaccinated or tested weekly under a new federal regulation detailed Thursday that will affect more than two-thirds of the country’s workforce. Any employer failing to meet the requirements by Jan. 4 could face...
An analyst who worked on the so-called Steele dossier — the salacious, largely unverified collection of former President Donald Trump's links to Russia — was arrested Thursday on charges that he lied to the FBI. Igor Danchenko, who's been described as the dossier's primary researcher, was arrested as part of...
The Supreme Court heard arguments on Wednesday on a challenge to New York's concealed carry law. It is the first major gun case to be reviewed by the Court in over a decade, and a ruling could open the door to more guns being carried in large cities. Jan Crawford reports.
The jury that will consider the fates of three white men accused of killing a Black jogger consists of 11 white people and a single Black member. Prosecutors in the Ahmaud Arbery case, which drew national attention last year, blame defense attorneys for rejecting Black jurors, according to The New York Times.
Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was speeding at 156 mph with twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system before he slammed into another car, killing that driver, officials said Wednesday. Ruggs was in a wheelchair and wearing a neck brace during his first appearance...
"Tiger King" star Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joesph Maldonado, has revealed he has an aggressive cancer. "Doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer, Carole Will have her own party over this!" his account tweeted, referring to fellow "Tiger King" alum Carole Baskin.
An American woman deported from Indonesia after serving prison time for her role in her mother's 2014 "suitcase" murder was arrested on Wednesday on conspiracy charges when her plane arrived in Chicago, US authorities said. Heather Mack, 26, conspired with her boyfriend to kill her mother, Sheila Von Wiese-Mack, stuff...
London — Britain has granted a conditional authorization to Merck's coronavirus antiviral, the first pill shown to successfully treat COVID-19. It is the first country to grant approval for the treatment, although it was not immediately clear how quickly the pill would be available. The pill was licensed for adults...
