Environment

Central-Current Conditions

 7 days ago

City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity

The Hill

Judge seats nearly all-white jury to hear Ahmaud Arbery case

The jury that will consider the fates of three white men accused of killing a Black jogger consists of 11 white people and a single Black member. Prosecutors in the Ahmaud Arbery case, which drew national attention last year, blame defense attorneys for rejecting Black jurors, according to The New York Times.
CBS News

"Tiger King" star Joe Exotic says he has "aggressive cancer"

"Tiger King" star Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joesph Maldonado, has revealed he has an aggressive cancer. "Doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer, Carole Will have her own party over this!" his account tweeted, referring to fellow "Tiger King" alum Carole Baskin.
CNN

US woman who aided Bali 'suitcase' murder arrested in Chicago

An American woman deported from Indonesia after serving prison time for her role in her mother's 2014 "suitcase" murder was arrested on Wednesday on conspiracy charges when her plane arrived in Chicago, US authorities said. Heather Mack, 26, conspired with her boyfriend to kill her mother, Sheila Von Wiese-Mack, stuff...
