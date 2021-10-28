CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeep pushes the price of the Wrangler Unlimited 4xe higher

By Shane McGlaun
 7 days ago

Many Jeep fans were excited when the automaker introduced its plug-in hybrid version of the Wrangler SUV. The vehicle is called the Wrangler Unlimited 4xe, and it was one of the most expensive trims for...

hypebeast.com

Jeep Crafts a Custom Three-Row Wrangler Overlook Concept

This year at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Jeep unveiled a custom-built Wrangler Overlook concept that extends the off-road vehicle to carry three passenger rows. Even longer than the Wrangler Unlimited by an entire foot, the Overlook concept creates extra space at the rear to fit in a third row of passenger seats, making it the perfect touring vehicle. Accompanying this extra capacity is a raised roof sitting five inches taller than the standard Wrangler which carries added windows for a better view of your surroundings. Those up in the front row even get a single-piece roof with a pop-up glass section for a truly immersive experience.
CARS
Autoblog

2022 Jeep Wrangler 4xe reportedly starts at $54,125

Seems like the day's news isn't complete until something else goes up in price. Making sure we don't miss a thing, word from Cars Direct is that the 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4xe has gone up in price. The fact that the increase comes with a model-year change is just like old times. The "new normal" part of this is that in its first full year on sale, the price of the plug-in hybrid SUV has already gone up by $3,630 from its original MSRP thanks to three adjustments this year. Cars Direct says the Jeep order guide show's next year's off-roading PHEV costing $54,125 after the $1,495 destination charge, a $1,005 premium over the 2021 model.
BUYING CARS
Fox News

The first 7-passenger Jeep Wrangler is a big deal

Jeep just launched its first three-row models in a decade with the Grand Cherokee L, Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, but it's already teasing another. The Jeep Wrangler Overlook is a concept truck built for the SEMA auto show in Las Vegas that adds seven-passenger seating to the SUV for the first time.
CARS
thedrive

Jeep Wrangler Depreciates the Least, Nissan Leaf the Most: Study

EV models from 2016 are not holding their value, says research firm. Maybe you buy cars based on the love of the vehicle itself and statistics be damned, you’re going to get the one you want. I get it. Practical types, however, are going to parse the data available on safety ratings and depreciation values, because they want to know that they’ll put money back in their pocket when they’re ready to trade it in.
BUYING CARS
#Wrangler#Plug In Hybrid
arcamax.com

Jeep Grand Cherokee pricing jumps more than $2,000 with next generation

Customers who have held out for the fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV can expect to pay almost $2,000 more from the starting price of the 2021 model. The U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price for the base Laredo trim of Stellantis NV's best-selling SUV is $37,390 compared with the '21 model's $35,460 starting price. The pricing on the '22 two-row redesign doesn't include $1,795 in destination fees. The vehicle is set to launch before the end of the year at the new Mack Assembly Plant in Detroit.
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator get new custom graphics options

In the market for a new sticker or graphic for your Jeep Wrangler or Gladiator? Jeep wants to be the place you go to for those appearance extras now, as it just announced a new online store for factory graphics. It’s called the Jeep Graphic Studio, and the customization options are nearly endless.
SlashGear

2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe becomes the first electrified vehicle to conquer the Rebelle Rally

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe has placed first and second overall at the recently concluded Rebelle Rally. Motivated by Team 4xEventure (team 129) led by Nena Barlow and Teralin Petereit, the duo took the most points in four of the seven stages to win the plum. It also took home the Bone Stock and Electrified titles while taking five of the top 10 spots and securing the top three positions at the grueling 1,500-mile trek across the deserts of Nevada and California.
CARS
agfax.com

Fuel Report: Prices Climb Higher

The U.S. average diesel fuel price increased nearly 9 cents to $3.67 per gallon on October 18, $1.28 higher than a year ago. The West Coast and East Coast prices each increased over 9 cents to $4.23 per gallon and $3.66 per gallon, respectively, the Gulf Coast price increased nearly 9 cents to $3.42 per gallon, the Midwest price increased nearly 8 cents to $3.62 per gallon, and the Rocky Mountain price increased nearly 6 cents to $3.73 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
CAR AND DRIVER

Mopar Reveals Its Dodge Challenger, Jeep Wrangler, Ram TRX SEMA Concepts

Automakers have started taking the wraps off the custom creations they have whipped up for the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) aftermarket show that opens on Tuesday, November 2. After providing some shadowy sketches a couple of weeks ago, Mopar—the parts, service, and customer care division for the U.S. brands now under the Stellantis umbrella—has revealed several concepts. We've already shown you the three-row Jeep Wrangler Overlook concept, and here's what else Mopar has in store: a Dodge, two Ram, and three more Jeep concepts for the Las Vegas trade show.
CARS
Roanoke Times

1997 Moss Green Pearl Coat Jeep Wrangler Sahara

Clean CARFAX. Green 1997 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4WD 4.0L I6 MPI 4.0L I6 MPI. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Gets A Major Price Increase

Jeep made the strategic decision to move upmarket several years ago and that trend continues with the all-new Grand Cherokee. Today, pricing for the two-row model has been officially announced (remember the leaked details last month?) and, not at all shockingly, it's more expensive than its immediate predecessor. A lot more expensive. The five-seat SUV carries an MSRP of $39,185 for the entry-level rear-wheel-drive Laredo, including the $1,795 destination fee. That's $3,705 more than last year.
BUYING CARS
Emporia gazette.com

Gas prices keep inching higher

Like a slow drive on a gravel road, the price of gas in the Emporia area keeps creeping higher. AAA reported Monday that the average price of regular unleaded gas was $3.08 a gallon across Lyon County. The price had held steady at $3.06 for a few days. The statewide...
EMPORIA, KS
erienewsnow.com

Higher Market Prices Is Bringing Higher Natural Gas Prices

ERIE (Erie News Now) – The National Fuel Gas Company is seeing higher market prices for its natural gas. The natural gas will increase by $6.44. This price adjustment will take affect Nov. 1st and will not be determined for another adjustment until Feb. 1st. Bauer Specialty puts installation into...
ERIE, PA
thedrive

Viper V10-Swapped Jeep Wrangler Has 500 HP and a Clean Carfax

Just taking Mopar ownership to its logical conclusion, folks. Was anyone else underwhelmed by the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392? It seemed like a compromised expression of Mopar's pathos of V8 All The Things, one that would've been purer with a supercharged Hellcat engine. Chrysler's brands trade on the baroque; Mopar's defining trait is the superlative. It's clearly something Jeep owners understand better than Jeep itself, which is why one had a super-Wrangler built with the V10 from a Dodge Ram SRT-10.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Review, Pricing, and Specs

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L ($39,739 – $69,690) Trim Tested: 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L 4×4 Overland ($65,070) The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV of all time – Edumunds. 5-Star Overall Safety Rating – NHTSA. Pro: Incredible Mcintosh sound system. Con: Almost zero storage in a huge...
BUYING CARS
