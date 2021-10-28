Jeep pushes the price of the Wrangler Unlimited 4xe higher

Seems like the day's news isn't complete until something else goes up in price. Making sure we don't miss a thing, word from Cars Direct is that the 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4xe has gone up in price. The fact that the increase comes with a model-year change is just like old times. The "new normal" part of this is that in its first full year on sale, the price of the plug-in hybrid SUV has already gone up by $3,630 from its original MSRP thanks to three adjustments this year. Cars Direct says the Jeep order guide show's next year's off-roading PHEV costing $54,125 after the $1,495 destination charge, a $1,005 premium over the 2021 model.

BUYING CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO