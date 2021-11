The Nintendo Switch has been a massive hit since it was first released. This new Nintendo hybrid console platform is a hot ticket item. However, if you own the console and are looking for something new to play, we can lend a hand. In this list, we’re going to highlight the best free Nintendo Switch games you can pick up and play right now. There are no strings attached, and these games can be downloaded and enjoyed completely for free. Of course, don’t pay attention to ranking here as these games range in different genres. Instead, these are just some of the best free games available right now.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO