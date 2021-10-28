He-Man Part 2 Trailer: More Kevin Smith Damage Control

Kevin Smith is absolutely ready for Black Adam because of The Rock's enthusiasm. The argument can be made that no one was as excited for DC FanDome than Dwayne Johnson. It makes a lot of sense why because the movie star has been biding his time to have this character unveiled for the world to see. On Fatman Beyond, Smith and Marc Bernadin talk about how much they're looking forward to seeing Black Adam on the big screen. The filmmaker explained that he didn't have a ton of backstory on the character, but Johnson's effusive delivery made him want to look into it more. That's going to be a challenge for DC as the movie nears release. This isn't Superman or Batman or even Wonder Woman. However, they do have one ace in the back pocket. People love The Rock, and they have for a long time. So, if he can continue to harness that raw electrifying charisma, that will go a long way. Check out what the two hosts had to say down below:

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO