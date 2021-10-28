CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
He-Man Part 2 Trailer: More Kevin Smith Damage Control

By Matt McGloin
cosmicbook.news
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Smith and Netflix are certainly feeling the heat after the failure of Part 1, as the Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 trailer actually looks pretty decent, but be forewarned, it could be another bait-and-switch. The trailer also confirms what was spoiled by Mattel, that Adam becomes...

cosmicbook.news

Comments / 0

