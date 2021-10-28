CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which motherboards work with Intel Alder Lake?

By Gemma Ryles
 7 days ago
Intel recently launched its new range of 12th-generation processors in its move to Alder Lake. But which motherboards are compatible with the new chips?

Intel has come out with 12th-generation Alder Lake desktop processors, including the flagship Core i9-12900K CPU, offering a total of 16 cores. Intel claims that there will be a 19% performance improvement compared to the 11th-generation chips.

But looking past the new processors, anyone wanting to build a PC or improve upon their existing one, it’s important to understand which motherboards will work with Alder Lake. Keep reading to find out.

Which motherboards work with Alder Lake?

New Intel chips usually mean a new motherboard is required, and in this case, that’s true; Alder Lake will need a motherboard with Intel’s new Z690 chipset.

These new motherboards feature an LGA 1700 socket, with the 10th and 11th-generation LGA 1200 socket incompatible with the 12th-gen chips. This means you will need to upgrade if you want to use Intel’s newest processors.

The Z690 motherboards will be able to support both K and non-K chips, with feature support for DDR5, PCIe Gen 5.0 and enhanced overclocking abilities.

So far, these new Alder Lake processors include the following:

  • Intel Core i9-12900K
  • Intel Core i9-12900KF
  • Intel Core i7-12700K
  • Intel Core i7-12700KF
  • Intel Core i5-12600K
  • Intel Core i5-12600KF

Intel is expected to add more processors to the Alder Lake range in the future too, most likely in 2022.

Both the Intel 12th-generation Core processor lineup and the new Z690 motherboards are confirmed to launch on 4th November, so make sure to mark it on your calendars if you’re keen to nab one.

Many companies have already confirmed that they’ll be offering Z690 motherboards with Asus announcing the likes of the ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme, ROG Maximus Z690 Apex and ROG Maximus Z690 Hero, while Gigabyte will be launching the likes of the Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Pro and Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Master. There are plenty more options too, so it’s worth shopping around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mqGfz_0cfEA9AE00

We’ll be using the ROG Strix Z690-E Gaming Wi-Fi motherboard for our Intel Alder Lake testing.

For more news on Intel Alder Lake, keep your eyes peeled on Trusted Reviews.

Trusted Reviews

Intel Alder Lake i9 CPU sees leaks for both price and release date

Retail website Micro Center has seemingly leaked both the price and release date of Intel’s upcoming Alder Lake processor, the Core i9-12900K. The Verge reportedly spotted the Micro Center listing, but it has since been taken down. Micro Center reportedly listed the upcoming Intel processor with a $669.99 price and a 4th November release date.
PCGamesN

Intel Alder Lake could beat AMD’s top gaming CPU, but it’ll cost you 330W

Last month, we learned that Intel’s i9-12900K Alder Lake CPU could come out swinging against AMD’s Ryzen 9 5950X. While a previous Ashes of the Singularity software leak provided us with a benchmark score, it failed to address whether the chip used overclocking during the test. Thanks to additional CPU-Z information posted by Enthusiast Citizen on BiliBili, we now have a better understanding of the chip’s top speeds, and the amount of power it’ll inevitably guzzle.
techeblog.com

Intel’s Core i9-12900K 12th-Generation Alder Lake CPU Hits Store Ahead of Official Release

Intel’s next-generation Alder Lake processors combine high-performance cores and high-efficiency cores into a single product. It’s also the company’s first processor built on a new, enhanced version of 10nm SuperFin and will serve as the foundation for their future desktop and mobile processors that deliver more efficient real-world computing. One person managed to snag not one, but two, Intel Core i9-12900K processors in their retail packaging ahead of their release next month. Read more for additional pictures and information.
TechSpot

Intel Alder Lake-P CPU engineering sample spotted in AotS benchmark

Why it matters: Alder Lake mobile CPUs might bring a lot of performance improvements over their Tiger Lake predecessors, but we still know too little about them to draw any conclusions. Intel is hopeful that it can one day earn back Apple as a customer, but the latest leaks suggest the latter company made the right choice in going with custom Arm-based silicon for the Mac.
wmleader.com

Micro Center leaks specs and pricing for Intel’s new Alder Lake Core i9 CPU

Even though someone managed to secure early purchases of a couple of Core i9-12900K CPUs, we still didn’t have detailed information about Intel’s upcoming line of Alder Lake chips. Now, a sale page has popped up on Micro Center, suggesting the chips will be available for $669.99 when they launch on November 4th.
PCGamesN

New Intel Alder Lake leak suggests it could cost almost as much as an RTX 3080

Just a few weeks ago, an Amazon UK listing suggested that Intel’s top line Alder Lake could cost almost as much as a gaming PC. Thanks to a fresh retail leak, we have a price tag for Intel’s flagship gaming CPU, and while its price isn’t quite as high as before, it comes close to the price of an Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics card.
eteknix.com

EKWB Unveil Quantum Velocity2 D-RGB Water Blocks for Intel Alder Lake-S

After the long reign of the most popular water block on the market, the EK-Quantum Velocity, it’s time to push the boundaries yet again and step into the future. Enter the next generation EKWB Quantum Line water block – the EKWB Quantum Velocity². The water block showcases the EK-Matrix7 initiative, a standard where increments of 7mm manage the height of products and the distance between ports. This product uses a socket-specific cooling engine to ensure the best performance and optimal flow with low restrictions on every platform.
rockpapershotgun.com

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs announced: everything you need to know

After a months-long spin around the rumour mill, the first batch of Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs is official. Despite the 11th Gen Rocket Lake chips only launching earlier this year, Alder Lake represents the biggest generational jump for Intel in over half a decade, thanks to its completely redesigned “hybrid” architecture and DDR5 memory support.
TechRadar

Intel Alder Lake price leak suggests considerable hikes from 11th-gen CPUs

Intel’s Alder Lake processors, which could go on sale at the start of November, have appeared in yet another pricing leak, this time from major US retailer Micro Center. And if the spilled price tags – highlighted by prolific hardware leaker @momomo_us on Twitter – are correct, they’re on the disappointing side.
PCGamesN

Intel’s Alder Lake chip could have issues with your gaming PC’s existing CPU cooler

Recent reports suggest that Intel’s Alder Lake gaming CPU could cost as much as an Nvidia RTX 3080, making it a potentially expensive endeavour. Of course, reusing your existing cooler could help keep costs down, especially since overclocking Intel’s flagship chip will require something more sophisticated. However, it turns out that using your setup might come with some compatibility caveats, according to a report published by Wccftech.
wccftech.com

Intel Alder Lake Mobility CPU Benchmarks Leaked: Faster Than The Apple M1 Max, Smokes AMD 5980HX, 11980HK

So we have something very interesting for our readers today. We were able to exclusively get our hands on the first-ever benchmarks for Intel's upcoming Alder Lake mobility processors - which are going to go head to head against the Apple M1 Max processors clawing away market share as well as AMD's upcoming mobility chips. While we do not have the scores for AMD's next-generation mobility chips, we do have the scores for the current generation x86 chips as well as the validated score for Apple's M1 Max.
Hot Hardware

Claimed Intel Alder Lake Core i5-12600K Benchmark Score Trounces Ryzen 5 5600X

Time is running out on the bulk of Alder Lake leaks to spark speculation, at least for whatever Intel has on tap for its first wave of CPUs. One of Intel's upcoming 12th Gen Core chips is the Core i5-12600K. Positioned as a mid-range chip, a recent benchmark leak suggests it will deliver high-end performance, punching above the typical Core i5's weight class.
wccftech.com

Here’s Where You Can Pre-Order Intel’s 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPUs, Z690 Motherboards, DDR5 Memory Kits, LGA 1700 Coolers

Intel has officially announced its 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPUs which bring along with it a new platform known as Z690 that supports DDR5 memory. If you are an enthusiast or gamer, you might be planning to get the brand new parts for your upcoming PC build so we decided to make things easy for you and list down all the major components you'd need with respective links to the major retailers in one mega article!
Trusted Reviews

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. We do this by employing experienced expert reviewers, who thoroughly test everything they recommend, to explain what’s best for most people. It’s that simple. Today, our team assesses over 1,000 products a year, making us one of the most influential reviews websites. Earning our audience’s trust is central to what we do – it’s in our name after all

 https://www.trustedreviews.com

