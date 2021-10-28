CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, IA

Potential For Vaccines For Younger Children

By Dustin Teays
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 7 days ago

As the coronavirus pandemic continues and more people are vaccinated, there is a potential for younger children to be able to be vaccinated soon. Dallas County Health Department Public Information Officer Ann Cochran says in order for an authorization for younger...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Axios

A look at who is still not vaccinated against COVID

Conservative media sometimes blame the problem of the unvaccinated on people of color, but the data show vaccine resistance is mostly about red America and younger adults now. Why it matters: The numbers show a much different story about where we still need to be focusing our vaccination efforts. By...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

This Popular Painkiller "Ineffective" at Times, Warns Study

Acetaminophen, aspirin, ibuprofen and naproxen are the four types of over-the-counter medication used to treat pain. It has been determined that some medications are more effective at treating specific types of pain than others. For example, acetaminophen is typically used to treat headaches, fever and general aches and pains—but not swelling—while the others can be more effective in treating inflammation. However, a recent Australian study has found that one of these drugs is more effective at treating everything, at least accordion to its results. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
breezynews.com

The Vaccine for Kids and the Governor’s Plan to Sue

STATE WIDE–The final approval for the COVID-19 vaccine for kids age 5 to 11, was given by the CDC Tuesday, and the state is preparing to make the vaccine available for the parents and kids who are interested. You will most likely be able to find it where you got your child immunized from other diseases.
KIDS
Springfield News Sun

Tell us: Will you get your young kid the COVID vaccine?

The coronavirus vaccine could be authorized by federal health authorities for young children as early as next week. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has recommended that children age 5 to 11 years old should receive the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group will meet Tuesday, Nov. 2, to make its own recommendation.
KIDS
CBS LA

‘It Will Make Life That Much Easier’: Parents React To CDC Recommending Pfizer COVID Vaccine For Children

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A panel of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s outside vaccine advisers voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 5. The owner of Mickey Fine Pharmacy in Beverly Hills was hopeful Tuesday to get his first shipment of vaccines in the next couple of days. He said he wanted to make it a kid-friendly experience. “Patience is really going to be a virtue right now,” said Jeff Gross of Mickey Fine Pharmacy. “We finally got the approval, now we have to get the products to us.” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Fortune

How safe COVID vaccines are for kids under 12, according to the data

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. On Tuesday, after long deliberation and several mentions that this was the most difficult vote it had faced, an advisory committee to the FDA voted 17 to one (an abstention) in favor of recommending the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use in children ages 5 to 11.
KIDS
AFP

Vaccinate young kids or no? US parents wrestle with the decision

US parents are debating vaccinating their children against Covid-19 after the recent authorization of a shot for young kids paved the way for more immunizations in the country where vaccine hesitancy remains widespread. The authorization last Friday by the US Food and Drug Administration of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for kids aged five to 11 paves the way for the innoculation of 28 million children in the United States. The rollout could begin as early as this week, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expected to give the green light after a panel convenes Tuesday to further discuss clinical recommendations. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the United States there have been 8,300 Covid-19 hospitalizations of children aged five to 11, according to the CDC.
KIDS
AFP

US poised for final approval of Pfizer's Covid vaccine for children aged 5-11

An expert panel unanimously recommended Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid vaccine for five- to 11-year-olds on Tuesday, the penultimate step in the process that will allow injections in young children to begin this week in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the top US public health agency, was expected to endorse that recommendation later Tuesday. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the vaccine for the age group last week, but since it is distributed through public services, the CDC is also required to recommend it. The government was well ahead of the decision, procuring enough doses for the 28 million US children in the age group and beginning to ship them across the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

CDC Gives Final Clearance To COVID-19 Vaccines For Kids 5-11, Shots Can Start Right Away

WASHINGTON (CBS) – A panel of outside advisers for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention met Tuesday and voted unanimously to recommend the first coronavirus vaccine for younger children. Pfizer says its’ shot for 5-to-11 year-olds is more than 90-percent effective. The Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of it on Friday. “They were very thoughtful about how they voted, they considered many factors in weighing the risks versus the benefits to the vaccine in kids ages 5-to-11, including things like the studies have shown the vaccine is more than 90-percent effective, the vaccine appears to be very safe, causing minimal side effect and no cases of myocarditis or other serious complications identified in clinical trials,” WBZ-TV’s Dr. Mallika Marshall explained. Just after the CDC panel’s approval, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky gave the final approval, meaning children in that age group could get their first shots right away. Pfizer’s two-shot vaccine for younger children will be a 10 microgram dose, lower than the 30 microgram doses for people 12 and older.
KIDS
