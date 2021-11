A number of new bird flu cases have been confirmed in both wild bird and poultry in North Wales.The birds were found at premises in Wrexham and temporary control zones have been imposed by the government around the site in an attempt to stop the disease from spreading. An investigation is also underway. Wales’ Chief Veterinary Officer Christianne Glossop said on Monday that the H5N1 strain had been identified in the area.It is thought that the infections have stemmed from dead wild birds which were found in the area that tested positive for the virus.In England, a case of avian...

