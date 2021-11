At the big climate summit underway in Glasgow, the big focus today is on methane. It's a greenhouse gas, one we tend to hear less about than carbon dioxide. But methane is responsible for a third of the warming from greenhouse gases today - one-third. And in the short term, it can warm the atmosphere 80 times as fast as carbon dioxide. In the U.S., the Environmental Protection Agency announced plans today for new rules, including limits on the methane coming from oil and gas rigs. And here to talk about how that might work, the head of the EPA, Michael Regan.

1 DAY AGO